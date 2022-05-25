Nigerian Students, NANS Block Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway, Demand End To Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike

The protesters who stormed the Koka area of the highway in Asaba said the action was to halt activities in government offices until the tussle between ASUU and the Federal Government was resolved.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2022

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Wednesday morning blocked the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway in protest against the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to the deputy coordinator of NANS in the South-South and South-East, Oghale Emeka Rex, he said the decision to cripple the nation was taken two weeks ago in Sokoto State.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Rex stated that students in the South-South delayed in implementing the decision in a bid to lobby governors in the region to prevail on the Federal Government on the need to accede to ASUU demands.

He added that they were ignored by the governors, hence their resort to holding a protest.

“And then, we will move to the Federal Secretariat in Asaba to grind activities so that everybody will be at home,” he said.

On how to permanently end strikes in the nation’s education system, the NANS leader who decried the corruption in the education sector advocated the need to stop both elected and appointed officials from sending their children abroad for educational pursuit.

