Oil Mogul, Peter Mbah Wins Enugu PDP Governorship Ticket

An oil mogul, Dr Peter Mbah has emerged winner of the Enugu State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary election.

Mbah defeated eight other aspirants after eight withdrew from the election with a total of 790 votes.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who had announced his withdrawal from participation, only got one vote. The former Chairman of the Committee on Information, House of Representatives, Hon Chijioke Edeoga got nine votes.

Mr Chukwunta Gilbert C got one vote, while the former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Sir, Ohaa Christian Chienyeaka scored three votes.



Senator Ambuno Zik Sunday who led Electoral Panel from the National Working Committee of PDP announced the result of the primary held at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.



Announcing the results, Ambuno said "total accredited voters - 812, total vote cast 804, three invalid votes 3”.

Peter Mbah had 790 votes. Chijioke Edeoga had 9 votes, Senator Ike Ekweremadu had one vote, Chienyeaka Ohaa Christian had three votes while Chukwunta Gilbert had one vote.



"I. Ambuno as the Chairman of Enugu State Electoral Panel declared Peter Mbah the winner of this election having scored the highest votes. He is now the flagbearer of PDP in Enugu State."

Former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji unfortunately didn't get any vote.



In his victory speech, Mbah thanked his co-contestants and the governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for making it possible.



He promised to serve the people of Enugu State with sincerity and honesty and to be fair to all and all sections of the state.