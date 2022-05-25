Persecution Of Alleged Witches Should Stop In Africa – Group Salutes Church Of Scotland For Reconsidering Witchcraft Laws

A group, Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) has commended the Church of Scotland for taking steps to acknowledge the harm caused to all those who have suffered accusations and prosecutions under Scotland's historic witchcraft laws.

At its 2022 General Assembly on Tuesday, the Church accepted a motion brought forward by Rev Prof Susan Hardman to apologise for its role in the historical persecution of these victims of witchcraft accusations who are majorly women.

Reacting in a statement by Leo Igwe, the Advocacy for Alleged Witches says it received the news with much excitement and hope for the future of its campaign to end witch-hunting in Africa.

“This development marks a significant step in the efforts by Witches of Scotland to win justice, legal pardon, apology, and national monument for thousands of people mostly women who were convicted of witchcraft and executed between 1563 and 1736.

“AfAW is delighted by the progress that the campaign by Witches of Scotland has made. On March 8, 2022, the International Women's Day, the Scottish first minister, Nicola Surgeon, offered a formal apology to people accused of witchcraft in the 16th and 18th centuries.

“Incidentally, this campaign has elicited criticisms from some segments of the Scottish population who think that the initiative is unnecessary because these are wrongs committed centuries ago.

“Some people say that such a campaign is an anachronism to the current generation of Scottish people. But these critics are greatly mistaken. They have forgotten that injustice is injustice no matter how long in the past it was committed.

“And it is never too late to say: "I am sorry". It is never too late to acknowledge mistakes and wrongdoings. It is never too late to remedy past injustices, especially when these injustices are still meted out to people in some parts of the world.

“More importantly, this campaign has so much contemporary relevance and resonance. Tens of thousands of people, including women, children, and elderly persons, still suffer harm linked to witchcraft accusations and prosecution in many African countries.

“And churches with a direct and indirect link to the Church of Scotland often perpetuate these abuses. Churches in Africa are part of the problem of witch-hunting in the region. Churchmen and women are modern-day witch hunters, witchcraft accusers and witch persecutors."

AfAW added that the acknowledgment by the Church of Scotland sends a clear and powerful message to its counterparts and affiliates (churches) in Africa adding that it will persuade and mobilise African churches to become part of the efforts to end abuses linked to witchcraft beliefs in the region.