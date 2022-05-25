Recent Developments Made It Impossible To Make Constructive Contributions, Peter Obi Tells PDP In Resignation Letter

Peter Obi, a presidential aspirant who just left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has blamed recent developments in the party for his defection.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State in a letter dated May 25, 2022, and titled, ‘Resignation From Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest’, resigned from the PDP and withdrew from the presidential contest.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Obi was dumping the PDP for the Labour Party.

The newspaper had also earlier in the day reported that Obi was planning to dump the opposition party.

The PDP has fixed May 28 and May 29 for its presidential primary.

A source close to Obi had said the former governor was leaving the PDP for the Labour Party.

“He is leaving for the Labour Party,” the source had told SaharaReporters.

As earlier reported by SaharaReporters, the source had said Obi was under pressure to dump the PDP and pursue his presidential bid in another political party.

The source added that though other aspirants from the South-East had accepted to work for him, his chances of getting the ticket in the PDP were low.

“So, he (Obi) is under pressure to leave the PDP for the moneybags, we are currently looking to find another party to accept him. Don’t be surprised that Obi will be the third force Nigerians have been waiting for,” the source had said.

Obi’s letter addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, said, “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for (sic) the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of the country.”

Obi was the running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar is an aspirant on the platform of the PDP and some people had suggested that Obi might again settle for being a running mate.

However, Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) had reacted by saying that Obi would not negotiate his presidential ambition for a vice-president slot ahead of the 2023 elections.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Sani Saeed Altukry, in Abuja, had said, “Our attention has been drawn to a media report that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, one of the presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has opted for the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential race.

“We consider the report, which we understand was published in a national newspaper, as arrant nonsense

“Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is not negotiable as he has repeatedly assured us and other Nigerians that have consulted him on his ambition that he is in the presidential race to win.

“The report that Atiku is considering Obi as a running mate is ‘fake news’ obviously rolled out to test waters and deceive millions of Nigerians that see Peter Obi’s presidency as the last hope to rescue Nigeria.”

The remaining presidential aspirants in the PDP include Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; another former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; Governors Ayo Fayose, of Ekiti, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto; and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.