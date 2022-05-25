Release Terrorists’ Children So They Can Free Our Relations After 57 Days – Families Of Abducted Train Passengers Beg Nigerian Government

The terrorists on Tuesday threatened that they would starve and kill their hostages one by one should the Federal Government fail to meet their demands.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2022

Relatives of the abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train who were picked during an attack on the train on March 28 on Tuesday again appealed to the Nigerian government to save their beloved ones held captive by the terrorists who had made a fresh death threat. 
The terrorists on Tuesday threatened that they would starve and kill their hostages one by one should the Federal Government fail to meet their demands.


The terrorists requested the unconditional release of their children said to have been detained in an orphanage home in Adamawa State under the strict supervision of the Nigerian Army and the release of their detained colleagues.
Meanwhile, the leader of the kidnapped victims’ families, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, in Kaduna said that it would be good for the Federal Government to give a thought to the terrorists’ demands to let go of victims who had spent almost two months in the bandits’ den.
Speaking with PUNCH, Jimoh said it was distasteful to detain minors in whatever situation and appealed to the government to release the eight minors whom the bandits claimed were being held in Adamawa State.
He said, “It is a terrible situation. Our appeal to the government is that it should hasten the action and meet their demands and release their children. The government should release their children so that they can help our people. It is something that is possible for the government to do.
“You don’t hold children for anything. The children are minors. It is something that the government can do. They (bandits) even said they knew where their children are. Our appeal is very short, that the government should release their children so that they can release our people.”
Jimoh, who described the holding on of their beloved ones for close to two months as sad, added that “it has been very traumatic for not seeing our loved ones for 57 days now. It is not an experience that one will wish for, even for his worst enemy. It is not a good experience at all. We pray that this experience will come to an end very soon. That’s our prayers.”
Over 60 passengers are still in the kidnappers’ den.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Killers Of Pregnant Woman, Harira Jibril, Four Children Should Expect Tough Response – Buhari
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Release Another Video Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Including ‘Pakistan National’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Terrorists Attack Catholic Church Under Bishop Kukah’s Diocese, Kidnap Two Priests, Others In Katsina
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Police Uncovered IPOB/ESN Shrine, ‘Arrested 7 Suspects, Live Python’ Used For Spiritual Fortification In Imo
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Insecurity My Wife Killed With 4 Children In Anambra Was 9 Months Pregnant – Harira’s Husband Cries Out
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Confusion As Policemen Teargas Delegates At Delta PDP Governorship Primary Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Cross Rivers PDP Governorship Aspirant, Bonse Withdraws, Demands Refund Of N21million For Nomination Forms
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News World Basketball Body, FIBA Threatens To Sanction Nigeria Over Ban On Competitions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Lagos School Teacher Flogs 12-year-old Boy Over Homework, Victim Vomits, Dies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Some Kaduna Aspirants Who Lost Primaries Use Vigilantes, Hunters To Recover Money From Delegates — Shehu Sani
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila’s Former Aide, Odofin Reacts To Petition Calling For His Disqualification From House Of Reps Race
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Adjourns Trial Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To June 28
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Same Tragedy As Russian Military Kills Children In Ukraine – President Zelenskyy Sends Condolence To US Over School Shooting
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
News Pregnant Woman, Harira, Four Children Murdered By Gunmen Buried In Anambra
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
International Church Of Scotland Accepts Motion To Apologise, Stop Prosecutions Of Persons Accused Of Witchcraft
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
News Families Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Protest In Abuja Over New Threats By Terrorists
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad