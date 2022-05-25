Same Tragedy As Russian Military Kills Children In Ukraine – President Zelenskyy Sends Condolence To US Over School Shooting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has condoled with the government of Texas, USA, over the elementary school shooting which left at least 19 children and two teachers dead.

Zelenskyy, whose country has been torn apart by war following the Russian invasion, said it was “terrible to have victims of shooters in peaceful times.”



In his condolence message on Wednesday morning, Zelenskyy said, “I would like to express my condolences to all of the relatives and family members of the children who were killed in an awful shooting in Texas in a school,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“This is terrible to have victims of shooters in peaceful times.”

Zelenskyy sent the message by video link at a conference on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss Russia’s invasion of his country.

“I feel it is my personal tragedy when children are killed in Texas, and now in my country, the Russian military is killing our children,” Zelensky added.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday reported how an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 young children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.

The attack in Uvalde — a small community about an hour from the Mexican border — has been described as the deadliest US school shooting in years, and the latest in a spree of bloody gun violence across America.