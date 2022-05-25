Three Other Governorship Aspirants In Enugu Step Down After Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu

Three more governorship aspirants contesting to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from the race.

This came as accreditation for the primary election commenced at the Michael Okpara Square – the venue.

Ike Ekweremadu

The governorship aspirants who have withdrawn from the race are; former Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Senator Gilbert Nnaji; former Chairman of the Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Josef-Ken Onoh and Capt. Evarest Nnaji popularly known as Ondengene.

Former deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu had earlier in morning, announced his withdrawal from the race through the Director General of campaign organisation, Charles Asogwa.

Although, while Ekweremadu didn't mention why he stepped down or who he is stepping down to support, Onoh and the two Nnajis withdrew to support Mbah, who is believed to have been anointed by the leaders of Nkanu clan.

The electoral panel from the National Working Committee of the party led by Senator Ambuno Zik Sunday has commenced accreditation of delegates at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, ahead of voting at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are on the ground monitoring the exercise.