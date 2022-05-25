Three Other Governorship Aspirants In Enugu Step Down After Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu

Ekweremadu had earlier in morning, announced his withdrawal from the race through the Director General of campaign organisation, Charles Asogwa.

by Saharareporters, New York May 25, 2022

Three more governorship aspirants contesting to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from the race.

This came as accreditation for the primary election commenced at the Michael Okpara Square – the venue.

Ike Ekweremadu

The governorship aspirants who have withdrawn from the race are; former Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Senator Gilbert Nnaji; former Chairman of the Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Josef-Ken Onoh and Capt. Evarest Nnaji popularly known as Ondengene.

Former deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu had earlier in morning, announced his withdrawal from the race through the Director General of campaign organisation, Charles Asogwa.

Although, while Ekweremadu didn't mention why he stepped down or who he is stepping down to support, Onoh and the two Nnajis withdrew to support Mbah, who is believed to have been anointed by the leaders of Nkanu clan.

The electoral panel from the National Working Committee of the party led by Senator Ambuno Zik Sunday has commenced accreditation of delegates at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, ahead of voting at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are on the ground monitoring the exercise.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Delta Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori In Early Lead Ahead Of Ex-Governor Ibori's Candidate, Others At PDP Governorship Primaries
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Primaries: Bayelsa Governor, Diri Reappoints Political Appointees Who Withdrew For Consensus Candidates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Aspirant, Peter Obi Dumps Opposition Party, PDP, For Labour Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Delegates Stone Taraba Governor, Ishaku, Deputy Governor, Manu, Over Alleged Imposition Of Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Some Of Your Presidential Aspirants Have Perfected Plans To Buy Votes, Group Writes APC, PDP Leadership
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Recent Developments Made It Impossible To Make Constructive Contributions, Peter Obi Tells PDP In Resignation Letter
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Delta Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori In Early Lead Ahead Of Ex-Governor Ibori's Candidate, Others At PDP Governorship Primaries
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Primaries: Bayelsa Governor, Diri Reappoints Political Appointees Who Withdrew For Consensus Candidates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity IPOB Cancels May 26 Sit-At-Home Order, Fixes New Date
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Aspirant, Peter Obi Dumps Opposition Party, PDP, For Labour Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Delegates Stone Taraba Governor, Ishaku, Deputy Governor, Manu, Over Alleged Imposition Of Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business Three Years After Deadline, Niger Insurance Company Fails To Pay Man N402,000 Savings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Some Of Your Presidential Aspirants Have Perfected Plans To Buy Votes, Group Writes APC, PDP Leadership
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Recent Developments Made It Impossible To Make Constructive Contributions, Peter Obi Tells PDP In Resignation Letter
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Delta Deputy Gov, Otuaro, Ibori’s Candidate, Edevbie Stage Walkout As Assembly Speaker Wins PDP Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Soludo Declares Curfew In Anambra, Bans Motorcycles, Tricycles In 8 Local Councils
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Adegoke’s Death: We Swore An Oath Not To Disclose What Happened At Hilton Hotel–Employee Tells Court
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad