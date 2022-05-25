US School Shooting: Pope Francis Mourns Texas Pupils, Calls For Weapons Control

Francis has often taken on the weapons industry. In 2015, he said people who manufacture weapons or invest in weapons industries are hypocrites if they call themselves Christian.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2022

The leader of the over 1.3billion Catholic Church members, Pope Francis, on Wednesday said he was heartbroken by the shooting at a school in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two teachers.

Francis however, called for greater controls on weapons, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Pope Francis L'Osservatore Romano...

The report quoted Pope to have said of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, “I am heartbroken by the massacre at the elementary school in Texas. I pray for the children and the adults who were killed and for their families.

“It is time to say ‘enough’ to the indiscriminate trafficking of weapons. Let us all make a commitment so that tragedies like this cannot happen again.”

Speaking from the White House hours after the shooting, a visibly shaken President Joe Biden urged Americans to stand up to the politically powerful gun lobby, which he blamed for blocking enactment of tougher firearms safety laws.

