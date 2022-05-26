APC, PDP Are Criminal Enterprises With Zero Legitimate Structures – Sowore

The Nigerian convener of #RevolutionNow and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as criminal enterprise(s) with zero legitimate structures.

Sowore, who made the statement on Thursday morning on his verified Twitter page, @YeleSowore, said the two political parties have shown that their ideas do not represent the aspirations of Nigerians.

Omoyele Sowore

“NOW! Most have come to a grim realization that @OfficialAPCNg and @OfficialPDPNig are one and the same criminal enterprise(s) with zero legitimate structures as their ideas don't represent the aspirations of our people! NOW, we are hearing that the PEOPLE are the real structures!” the pro-democracy campaigner said.

Sowore is aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The human rights activist was the AAC presidential candidate in the 2019 general election.

The ruling APC sold its nomination and expression of interest forms for presidential aspirants at N100 million, while the PDP sold its forms for N40 million.

The APC sold its forms to governorship aspirants for N50 million and N20 million and N10 million for senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants respectively.

It collected N2 million for state House of Assembly aspirants. However, it gave a 50 percent discount to aspirants under 40 years in APC, while women and persons living with disabilities were asked to only pay for the expression of interest forms.

The PDP charged N21 million for forms for governorship aspirants; N3.5 million for aspirants eyeing the Senate; N2.5 million for House of Representatives aspirants; and N1.5 million for state House of Assembly aspirants.

Meanwhile, in 2018, Nigeria held the infamous position of the poverty capital of the world with about 87 million people in extreme poverty, compared with India's 73 million.