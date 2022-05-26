Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary

A source privy to the “secret resignation” had informed that the SSG “clandestinely submitted his resignation to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed”.

by Saharareporters, New York May 26, 2022

A former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, has clinched the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State.

It was however gathered that Kashim who contested as a sole aspirant, may be holding the ticket for Governor Bala Mohammed to reclaim, in case the governor fails to get the presidential nomination of the party.

SaharaReporters had on May 1, 2022, reported that Ibrahim Kashim, the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government “secretly resigned” and was cleared by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to contest for the number one seat in the state.

A source privy to the “secret resignation” had informed that the SSG “clandestinely submitted his resignation to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed” in what looks like a secret pact between the duo.

“The resignation of Barrister Kashim was on the instruction of Governor Mohammed to help him reserve Bauchi 2023 PDP governorship ticket having set his eyes to vie for the Presidency.

“The reason for Kashim’s selection to get the nomination forms was to enable the governor to reclaim the ticket with ease if he eventually did not succeed in winning the PDP primaries,” a source familiar with the arrangement had said.

Kashim emerged the sole PDP governorship candidate in Bauchi State after scoring 656 votes out of the 657 delegates with one invalid vote, as announced by the returning officer, Ahmed Grema.

