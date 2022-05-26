Confusion In Ogun PDP Party As Two Governorship Candidates Emerge After Primaries

On Wednesday, two factions of the Ogun Chapter of the PDP held parallel elections in Abeokuta, the state capital.

by Saharareporters, New York May 26, 2022

The governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State produced two candidates as a result of an unresolved dispute within the party.

A former House of Representatives member, Oladipupo Adebutu, emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the primaries at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

The exercise was supervised by a five-man Electoral Committee from the National Headquarters headed by Akase Sorkaa.

Similarly, Segun Sowunmi at the primaries held at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abeokuta, the state capital, polled 554 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jimi Lawal, who scored 30 votes, while Adebutu polled 15 votes.

The election that produced Sowunmi was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) with a security presence.

While declaring the result of the exercise, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, Abayomi Daniel, said a total of 778 delegates were accredited while 702 votes were cast.

 

