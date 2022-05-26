Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari Is Safe, Does His Daily Routine Like Other Prison Inmates — Controller General Of Corrections Reacts To Reports Of Attack

Nababa assured Nigerians that there was no cause for alarm as he (Kyari) was comfortable.

by Saharareporters, New York May 26, 2022

The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, has reacted to reports that a disgraced Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, was attacked by co-inmates while asleep.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Controller of Corrections on Thursday.

He said Abba Kyari as one of the over 800 inmates in the location was secure.

Nababa assured Nigerians that there was no cause for alarm as he (Kyari) was comfortable.

“The authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) did not and has no cause to request for the transfer of Abba Kyari or indeed, any inmate to any other detention centre outside its jurisdiction because there is no justification for such a request.

“Abba Kyari is safe and sound and goes about his daily routine like any other inmate, unharmed. Those playing pranks with his detention are warned to desist from such unpatriotic acts as they may be asked, through formal litigation, to justify their statement.

"The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, is determined to continue to upscale inmates’ welfare, safe and humane custody with fervour and therefore will not be distracted by inane publications,” the statement noted.

Recall that in March 2022, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Kari and six others that are facing drug trafficking charges with him should be moved to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The court ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), to transfer the defendants to prison custody, shortly after they were denied bail.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Adoption Of Jonathan As APC Consensus Candidate By President Buhari’s Cabal Unsettles Tinubu, Osinbajo, Ameachi, Other Aspirants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Primaries: Nigerian Singer, Banky W Insists On Victory, Says House Of Reps Result Brandished By Opponent Is Fake
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal N2billion Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial Of Ex-Head Of Service, Oronsaye To October
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Anti-graft Group, CACOL Demands Resignation, Prosecution Of Senator Oduah Over NYSC Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos APC Governorship Aspirant, Wasiu Threatens Court Action Over Irregularities, ‘One-sided Primaries’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Adoption Of Jonathan As APC Consensus Candidate By President Buhari’s Cabal Unsettles Tinubu, Osinbajo, Ameachi, Other Aspirants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Primaries: Nigerian Singer, Banky W Insists On Victory, Says House Of Reps Result Brandished By Opponent Is Fake
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal N2billion Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial Of Ex-Head Of Service, Oronsaye To October
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Anti-graft Group, CACOL Demands Resignation, Prosecution Of Senator Oduah Over NYSC Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos APC Governorship Aspirant, Wasiu Threatens Court Action Over Irregularities, ‘One-sided Primaries’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Obi's Resignation: A Fight Against Delegated Corruption On Behalf of Nigerians, By Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Journey to Grenada and Reparations for Slavery By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News No Difference Between PDP Party Delegates, Bandits Collecting Ransoms – Shehu Sani Reacts After Losing Kaduna Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ruling Party, APC Female Aspirant In Plateau State Kidnapped On Day Of Primaries
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-President Jonathan Secretly Submits APC Presidential Nomination Form To Party Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad