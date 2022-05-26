Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari Is Safe, Does His Daily Routine Like Other Prison Inmates — Controller General Of Corrections Reacts To Reports Of Attack

The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, has reacted to reports that a disgraced Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, was attacked by co-inmates while asleep.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Controller of Corrections on Thursday.

He said Abba Kyari as one of the over 800 inmates in the location was secure.

Nababa assured Nigerians that there was no cause for alarm as he (Kyari) was comfortable.

“The authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) did not and has no cause to request for the transfer of Abba Kyari or indeed, any inmate to any other detention centre outside its jurisdiction because there is no justification for such a request.

“Abba Kyari is safe and sound and goes about his daily routine like any other inmate, unharmed. Those playing pranks with his detention are warned to desist from such unpatriotic acts as they may be asked, through formal litigation, to justify their statement.

"The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, is determined to continue to upscale inmates’ welfare, safe and humane custody with fervour and therefore will not be distracted by inane publications,” the statement noted.

Recall that in March 2022, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Kari and six others that are facing drug trafficking charges with him should be moved to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The court ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), to transfer the defendants to prison custody, shortly after they were denied bail.