Ex-Minister, Akpabio Admits Paying N18.5billion To Cross River To Settle Oil Dispute With Akwa Ibom

A former Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, has revealed that he, as a sitting governor, paid Cross River State N18.5billion to settle an Oil Wells Court case.

He was governor of Akwa Ibom State between 2007 and 2015.

Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio

Akpabio said that it was Liyel Imoke who was then Cross River Governor that approached the law court on the matter rather than insinuations that Akwa Ibom took them to court, adding that the money was paid in a bid for political solution.

The former minister made the revelation, while consulting with the All Progressives Congress national delegates in Calabar, Cross River State capital on Wednesday night.

Akpabio, who is contesting for the presidency 2023 under APC, reminded the delegates that Akwa Ibom and Cross River are the same state with administrative differences, assuring that if given the ticket to be president, his administration would benefit more indigenes of the state.

He said, “While I was in government, in a bid to provide political solution to the oil Wells matter crisis, my government paid N18.5billion the Cross River state Government under Liyel Imoke.”

The presidential aspirant said security, economy and one Nigeria would be his core agenda to rewrite the wrongs of the country if he was elected as President.