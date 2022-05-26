Gunmen Kill 3, Kidnap Nigerian Hydroelectric Power Agency, HYPPADEC Board Member In Kogi

Gunmen on Wednesday night reportedly shot three occupants of a car along Federal College of Education Road in Otite area of Kogi State, killing two while one narrowly escaped.

Similarly, gunmen also shot one dead early on Thursday morning when they stormed the country home of a board member of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Isah Ozi, and abducted him.

A source told TRIBUNE that Alhaji Ozi was abducted on his way to the mosque in Ogaminana, in the Adavi Local Government Area of the state.

According to an eyewitness identified as Ilyas Okaraga, the kidnappers came around 5 am on Thursday in a vehicle, parked close to Ozi’s residence, kidnapped him and zoomed off.

Okagara said the gunmen shot one person in the process.

A source in Ozi’s family also confirmed that in an attempt to save the HYPPADEC board member, the gunmen shot a young man who was taken to a hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The family source said Ozi on Wednesday inaugurated a water project in the Adavi Local Government Area before he was abducted.

The Kogi State Police Public Relation Officers, SP William Aya confirmed the abduction of Alhaji Ozi on Thursday morning, adding that one person was killed during the incident.

The police spokesperson however said that the Commissioner of Police had mobilised the operatives of the state police command to rescue the HYPPADEC board member.