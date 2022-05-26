I Was Arrested For Demanding Justice For Slain OAU Postgraduate Student — Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Speaks From Police Custody

A Nigerian journalist and Managing Director of Agidigbo 88.7FM, Ibadan, Oyo State, Oriyomi Hamzat, has spoken from the custody of the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Hamzat was on Thursday morning arrested by officers of the State Intelligence Bureau and handed over to the FIB officials who took him away to Abuja over a petition by the Chairman of Hilton Hotels and Resort, Rahmon Adedoyin.

Adedoyin is currently standing trial along with six employees of his hotel, Hilton Hotels over the alleged murder of a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

Adedoyin, it was learnt, had petitioned the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, alleging defamation, false alarm, incitement and unlawful interference with the police investigation and judicial proceedings.

The petition was addressed to the DIG, Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Area 10, Garki, FCT, Abuja; it also copied the Department of State Services (DSS), Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Adedoyin in his letter through his lawyer, Ahmed Aderoju, complained of criminal defamation, false alarm, incitement, false publication, cyberstalking and criminal threat against him by the founder of Agidigbo FM, Hamzat, and others including Babagbade Imo, Woibile and IJKFMB Music yard.

Speaking from the custody of the FIB in Abuja, Hamzat said it was necessary he made the video to clarify the purpose of his arrest while noting that he left his house as a complete man with no underlying ailments peradventure anything happened to him while in custody.

He added that Adedoyin had dragged him to court earlier after which the former was ordered to compensate him.

He said in a video, “I am Oriyomi Hamzat, I'm currently in police custody, I have been arrested. The SIB (State Intelligence Bureau) arrested me and handed me over to the FIB, what have I done wrong? I was told Adedoyin petitioned them over my constant calls for justice in the case of Timothy Adegoke. I am in Abuja. I am doing this video because we don't know what might happen. I haven't offended the government neither did I kill.

“I thought Adedoyin's case was a civil matter and we've been to the court which ruled in my favour. He was ordered by the court to pay me but the Nigeria Police Force still ordered my arrest. I'm doing this video because we can never tell what will happen next but when I return, I am saying this plainly that I will not stop what I have been doing.

“You might not know my state afterwards but this is how I left my house sane and complete and I have no underlying sickness. I know there are some tactics to put something in the food, and cell, that's why I'm making this video. We've passed the era of keeping silent. The lovers of Oriyomi Hamzat, I am here in police custody because I have called for justice for Timothy and exposed Adedoyin's secret.

“Is it the government I offended or a rich man? I still remain myself and I will never change from what I've been known for. I know God is behind the righteous. This cannot deter me from doing what I have been doing. As long as I'm on this earth, I will continue to stand for the truth."