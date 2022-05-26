Inaugurate Niger Delta Development Commission Board Now, APC Group Tells Buhari

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups in the South-South region has called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to immediately inaugurate the already constituted board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC).

This, the group said would pave the way for the optimal functioning of the commission and the development of the region.



In a press release signed by the national coordinators of the groups, Engr. Jator Abido, Mrs Regina Amadi, Chief Preye Ogbofoni and Comrade John Umeh, which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the group urged President Buhari to take the appeal seriously to avoid a breach of security and lawlessness in the region as the 2023 elections draw near.

"We want to appeal to Mr. President to make haste and inaugurate the Board of the NNDC which was duly constituted by Mr. President but could not be inaugurated because of the antics of the then Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

“It is our hope that this development will usher in the much-needed development and security of the region,” the statement noted.

The statement further called on all politicians, especially delegates from the Niger Delta region to see the inauguration of the NNDC Board as a top priority without which no delegate from the region should participate in the forthcoming APC primaries.

"Politics is about development. Development has stalled in the region because of funds including the Ogoni Cleanup project. Our appeal to delegates from the South-South region is that without the inauguration of the NNDC Board, none of them should participate in the APC primaries.

“Boycotting the primaries is the only viable way of peacefully protesting and making the people's voices heard," the statement added.

While pledging their loyalty and support for the President Buhari-led government, the group promised to mobilise the youths of the region and Nigerians at large to queue behind the candidates of the APC to ensure victory for the party and Nigeria come 2023.

"Our loyalty to the Federal Government and our great party, the APC is unquestionable. We shall continue to mobilise youths in the region and elsewhere to ensure the victory of the party in the forthcoming elections. All we ask for is that the Board of the NNDC should be inaugurated so that our region won't be left behind.

"The NDDC board should be inaugurated because if they continue to neglect our agitation, it will seriously affect our chances of attracting more votes and support for the party," the statement concluded.