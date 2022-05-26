My Life Under Threat Of Attack By Inmates, Detained Disgraced ‘Supercop’, Abba Kyari, Begs Court

Onyechi Ikpeazu, counsel for suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday Ubia, has informed Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court that his clients are under threat of attack by inmates whose arrest the officers had once facilitated.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the lawyer said an application seeking bail for the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th defendants had been filed and served on the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The bail application, according to the defence counsel was necessary following a threat to the lives of his clients in the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Ikpeazu said his clients were in danger because of the nature of the work the defendants had done in the course of policing the country and now being remanded with criminals in the correctional centre, who through them, their arrests were made possible.

The senior lawyer said their lives are at risk, hence, the need for their bail.

The four suspended police officers namely ACP Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, listed as 2nd to 5th defendant respectively are being charged by the NDLEA for an alleged drug offence alongside Kyari. While Ubia, Agirigba and Nuhu sought bail over an attempted murder, Bawa did not apply for bail.

However, the counsel for the prosecution (NDLEA), Sunday Joseph, opposed the request that the bail plea should be taken.

Kyari had on May 10 complained about not being safe in detention with members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), whom he described as criminals.

Kyari at the time disclosed this through his lawyer, Nureini Jimoh, while asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to review his bail application initially rejected.

He insisted that the matter was scheduled for review of the facts of the 6th and 7th defendants who pleaded guilty to the counts preferred against them.

According to the documents which contained details of the suspended police officer’s argument, he said his life is at risk for sharing the same correctional facility with criminals that he put in jail, including IPOB/ESN members and terrorists.

A part of the document stated, “At the centre, the applicants who were head and deputy head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force met stiff resistance, attack and open threats to the lives of the applicants by series head (sic) of criminal gang that they had busted."

Also, earlier today, a report by Premium Times showed that there were already plans by prison officials to move the embattled suspended IRT leader from Kuje prison where he is currently detained to the custody of the State Security Service (SSS), also known as the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kyari, according to the report, had escaped attempted murder by aggrieved inmates, who accused him of bribe-for-release deals when he was in active service.

At least 100 inmates who are mostly in prison for drug-related offences attacked the officer in an attempt to kill him, claiming the disgraced super-cop prosecuted them despite taking bribes from them.

The disgraced supercop had allegedly paid each of the aggrieved inmates N200,000 ‘in initial settlement fees’ and then ‘procured DSTV subscription for cells to buy loyalty and peace,’ one source said.