No Difference Between PDP Party Delegates, Bandits Collecting Ransoms – Shehu Sani Reacts After Losing Kaduna Governorship Ticket

Sani alleged that the voting process was distorted by bribery and corruption with delegates collecting money to vote for unqualified candidates.

by Saharareporters, New York May 26, 2022

A former Senator and governorship aspirant, Shehu Sani, has criticised the results of the governorship primaries conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State.

Sani alleged that the voting process was distorted by bribery and corruption with delegates collecting money to vote for unqualified candidates.

Shehu Sani

He said, “There is no difference between bandits who collect ransom and delegates who collect money to vote."

Sani had vowed not to bribe delegates to vote for him.

”No one should pay any delegate on my behalf. I don’t believe in the political rituals of paying to be elected. That is inconsistent with my ideological and moral beliefs,” Sani said before the election on Wednesday, according to Premium Times.

Sani, who secured just two votes, was defeated by a former member of the House of Representatives, Isah Ashiru, in the race for the PDP governorship ticket.

