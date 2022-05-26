Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of Oyo State-based journalist and Managing Director of Agidigbo 88.7FM, Ibadan, Oriyomi Hamzat.

Hamzat was on Thursday morning arrested by officers of the State Intelligence Bureau, Ibadan, Oyo State and handed over to the Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB) who subsequently took him to Abuja.

Confirming the arrest in a tweet on Thursday, Muyiwa Adéjọbí, the Force Public Relations Officer, said Hamzat was arrested for alleged cyberbullying.

Adéjọbí claimed Hamzat had been invited several times by the force but he refused to honour the invitation after which the police secured an arrest warrant against the radio proprietor.

He tweeted, “The popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, was arrested in Ibadan today by our Force Intelligence Bureau operatives in connection with a case of Cyber Bullying under investigation.

“Oriyomi's arrest was sequel to his refusal to honour police invitation severally, which prompted the police to secure a warrant for his arrest. We are looking into the petition written against him on his violation of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015, and necessary action will be taken to do justice in the matter. Further development will be communicated to you all."

The arrest of the journalist was connected to a petition by the Chairman of Hilton Hotels and Resort, Rahmon Adedoyin who is currently standing trial along with six employees of his hotel over the alleged murder of a postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

Adedoyin petitioned the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, alleging defamation, false alarm, incitement and unlawful interference with the police investigation and judicial proceedings.

The petition was addressed to the DIG, Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Area 10, Garki, FCT, Abuja; it also copied the Department of State Services (DSS), Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Adedoyin in his letter through his lawyer, Ahmed Aderoju, complained of criminal defamation, false alarm, incitement, false publication, cyberstalking and criminal threat against him by the founder of Agidigbo FM, Hamzat, and others including Babagbade Imo, Woibile and IJKFMB Music yard.