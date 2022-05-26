Political Thugs Attacked, Set Fire On Me For Telling People To Vote For Right Candidates– Gombe Cleric

An Islamic cleric, Malam Aliyu Muhammadu Tukur, has been set on fire by suspected political thugs in Kumo town of Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

It was learnt that Muhammadu was conducting Tafsir inside a mosque beside his house two weeks ago when hoodlums broke into the mosque and set him on fire.

Malam Tukur told City & Crime that he was attacked and burnt by the thugs for allegedly speaking about the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The scholar, who teaches and preaches, said he was lucky the attackers, whose mission was to take his life, didn’t succeed but left him severely injured.

Mohammed said his offence was a speech he made during the closing of the Ramadan Tafsir at his mosque, where he asked his students and other followers to vote for the right candidates that touched their lives positively.

According to the 42-year-old father of five, he recognised some of the attackers who were residents of his neighbourhood and supporters of one of the aspirants seeking a legislative seat, saying that he did not have any problem with them and did not know why he was targeted.

“During the closing of Ramadan Tafsir at the mosque, I commented on the forthcoming elections, where I stated that my students and other followers will only vote for politicians that have been able and were keen on delivering the desired development of our communities.

“After Sallah, we resumed the Tafsir we were doing before the Ramadan. So, on May 11, at around 8 pm, just a few minutes after commencing the Tafsir session, we heard voices asking where exactly I was seated.

“Before we could understand what was going on, thugs, about five in number, broke into the mosque and poured petrol on me. One of them threw a device that exploded and caused the fire, which burnt parts of my hands, my seat, copies of the Qur’an and carpet in the mosque, including some of my students who also got injured.”

Confirming the incident was the state police spokesman, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, who said two suspects had been arrested in connection to the crime.