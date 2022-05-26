Political Thugs Attacked, Set Fire On Me For Telling People To Vote For Right Candidates– Gombe Cleric

It was learnt that Muhammadu was conducting Tafsir inside a mosque beside his house two weeks ago when hoodlums broke into the mosque and set him on fire.

by saharareporters, new york May 26, 2022

An Islamic cleric, Malam Aliyu Muhammadu Tukur, has been set on fire by suspected political thugs in Kumo town of Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

 

It was learnt that Muhammadu was conducting Tafsir inside a mosque beside his house two weeks ago when hoodlums broke into the mosque and set him on fire.

Malam Tukur told City & Crime that he was attacked and burnt by the thugs for allegedly speaking about the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

 

The scholar, who teaches and preaches, said he was lucky the attackers, whose mission was to take his life, didn’t succeed but left him severely injured.

 

Mohammed said his offence was a speech he made during the closing of the Ramadan Tafsir at his mosque, where he asked his students and other followers to vote for the right candidates that touched their lives positively.

 

According to the 42-year-old father of five, he recognised some of the attackers who were residents of his neighbourhood and supporters of one of the aspirants seeking a legislative seat, saying that he did not have any problem with them and did not know why he was targeted.

 

“During the closing of Ramadan Tafsir at the mosque, I commented on the forthcoming elections, where I stated that my students and other followers will only vote for politicians that have been able and were keen on delivering the desired development of our communities.

 

“After Sallah, we resumed the Tafsir we were doing before the Ramadan. So, on May 11, at around 8 pm, just a few minutes after commencing the Tafsir session, we heard voices asking where exactly I was seated.

 

“Before we could understand what was going on, thugs, about five in number, broke into the mosque and poured petrol on me. One of them threw a device that exploded and caused the fire, which burnt parts of my hands, my seat, copies of the Qur’an and carpet in the mosque, including some of my students who also got injured.”

 

Confirming the incident was the state police spokesman, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, who said two suspects had been arrested in connection to the crime.

 

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terrorists Kill Three PDP Party Delegates Ahead Of Niger Governorship Primary
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ebonyi Farmer Narrates How Avoiding Sit-At-Home Violence Landed Him In The Hands Of ‘Armed Fulani Herdsmen’ Who Almost Killed Him
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Government Officials Visit Husband Of Pregnant Woman Killed Along With Her 4 Children
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Strike In Kaduna Again, Kill Seven, Rustle Cows
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Number Of Teachers, Pupils Abducted From Kaduna Primary School On Monday Not Yet Ascertained— State Government
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity PHOTONEWS: Gunmen Attack Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Zubairu Maigwari II, On His Way To Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Takes Legal Action Against UK Foreign Secretary Over IPOB Leader's Rendition To Nigeria
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Opinion We Keep Digging The Grave Of Education In Nigeria, By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Politics Blame Chris Uba, Oduah, Ukachukwu If Anambra PDP Fails To Field Legislative Candidates In 2023 —Ozigbo Writes National Chairman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ongoing Primaries Of APC, PDP, Other Parties Are A Mess; Process Has Failed – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Adoption Of Jonathan As APC Consensus Candidate By President Buhari’s Cabal Unsettles Tinubu, Osinbajo, Ameachi, Other Aspirants
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Presidential Primary Shaky, Aspirants Confused As Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari Jets Off To Malabo On Three-day Visit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News I Was Arrested For Demanding Justice For Slain OAU Postgraduate Student — Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Speaks From Police Custody
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion In Ogun PDP Party As Two Governorship Candidates Emerge After Primaries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Minister, Akpabio Admits Paying N18.5billion To Cross River To Settle Oil Dispute With Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion In Ogun PDP Party As Two Governorship Candidates Emerge After Primaries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad