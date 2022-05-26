Ruling Party, APC Female Aspirant In Plateau State Kidnapped On Day Of Primaries

An All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly aspirant in Plateau State in the 2023 general elections, Na’anyil Magdalene Dakogol, has been kidnapped.

Dakogol is the only female aspirant in her ward contesting the ticket of Qua’an Pan South State Constituency.

Magdalene was kidnapped on the day her party conducted the primaries.

According to Daily Trust, Na’anyil Magdalene was on her way to meet with delegates of the party ahead of the primaries scheduled for Kwalla town of Qua’an Pan LGA of the state, when she was abducted.

“The Honourable was to see a delegate on Wednesday but they gave her 5:30am on Thursday for her to meet them. She left alongside her brother to Goeragas and they could not locate the house, her brother came down of the car and went into the community to make inquiries.

“He left her inside the car, but to his greatest shock, he did not see her when he came back. Her phones were all inside the car but he could not see her,” a source said.

The spokesperson of the Plateau Police Command, Ubah Gabriel, confirmed the development, saying the Commissioner of Police had sent a tactical team to rescue the victim.