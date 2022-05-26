Ruling Party, APC Female Aspirant In Plateau State Kidnapped On Day Of Primaries

Magdalene was kidnapped on the day her party conducted the primaries.

by Saharareporters, New York May 26, 2022

An All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly aspirant in Plateau State in the 2023 general elections, Na’anyil Magdalene Dakogol, has been kidnapped.

Dakogol is the only female aspirant in her ward contesting the ticket of Qua’an Pan South State Constituency.

Magdalene was kidnapped on the day her party conducted the primaries.

According to Daily Trust, Na’anyil Magdalene was on her way to meet with delegates of the party ahead of the primaries scheduled for Kwalla town of Qua’an Pan LGA of the state, when she was abducted.

“The Honourable was to see a delegate on Wednesday but they gave her 5:30am on Thursday for her to meet them. She left alongside her brother to Goeragas and they could not locate the house, her brother came down of the car and went into the community to make inquiries.

“He left her inside the car, but to his greatest shock, he did not see her when he came back. Her phones were all inside the car but he could not see her,” a source said.

The spokesperson of the Plateau Police Command, Ubah Gabriel, confirmed the development, saying the Commissioner of Police had sent a tactical team to rescue the victim.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity ‘Unknown Gunmen’ Troubling Anambra Are Igbo From Other States – Governor Soludo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Customs Officer In Jigawa, Steal Rifles
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Demand N7m Ransom To Free Kidnapped Zamfara Villagers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Motorists, Travellers Safely Plying Kaduna-Abuja Road —Kaduna Government
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Bandits Now Go House To House To Kidnap In North —Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Why We'll Keep Negotiating With Bandits - Sokoto Government
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Adoption Of Jonathan As APC Consensus Candidate By President Buhari’s Cabal Unsettles Tinubu, Osinbajo, Ameachi, Other Aspirants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Primaries: Nigerian Singer, Banky W Insists On Victory, Says House Of Reps Result Brandished By Opponent Is Fake
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal N2billion Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial Of Ex-Head Of Service, Oronsaye To October
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Anti-graft Group, CACOL Demands Resignation, Prosecution Of Senator Oduah Over NYSC Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos APC Governorship Aspirant, Wasiu Threatens Court Action Over Irregularities, ‘One-sided Primaries’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Obi's Resignation: A Fight Against Delegated Corruption On Behalf of Nigerians, By Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari Is Safe, Does His Daily Routine Like Other Prison Inmates — Controller General Of Corrections Reacts To Reports Of Attack
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Journey to Grenada and Reparations for Slavery By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News No Difference Between PDP Party Delegates, Bandits Collecting Ransoms – Shehu Sani Reacts After Losing Kaduna Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-President Jonathan Secretly Submits APC Presidential Nomination Form To Party Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad