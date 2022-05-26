Shehu Sani Loses PDP Governorship Primary After Vowing Not To Pay Delegates, Thanks His Voters

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, Sani wrote on Thursday, “The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries has been concluded. I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 26, 2022

Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, on Wednesday lost in the race to win the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket for Kaduna State.

Shehu Sani

“I wish to congratulate him. Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime; unfortunately, I don’t know who they are, so that I can appreciate these clean votes. We look forward.”

The winner, Ashiru, is a former member of the House of Representatives.

Sani had vowed not to pay delegates to vote for him.

In a Facebook post, Sani had said, “No one should pay any delegate on my behalf.

 

“I don’t believe in the political ritual of paying to be elected. That is inconsistent with my ideological and moral beliefs.

“I welcome the votes of delegates who will vote for me based on the principles I stand for and my agenda for the good people of Kaduna State.

 

“We can’t build and develop our country and free our people from the bondage of slavery through a corrupt political process and system we have unconscionably embraced.

 

“An opposition party should be a dependable alternative and an exemplar for transparency, justice and equity.

 

“Those expecting or calling me for millions in order to vote for me shouldn’t waste their time. And disregard any of my coordinators who may try to make false promises against my position.

 

“I believe in either winning or losing with dignity.”

 

Sani was a leading figure in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, and he has been jailed by successive past military regimes in Nigeria. He secured his release from life imprisonment when democracy was restored in Nigeria in 1999 and Olusegun Obasanjo became the President. 

In 2015, he contested and won the Kaduna Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but later defected following a running battle with the governor of his state, Nasir El-Rufai. 

