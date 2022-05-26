Sultan-led Group, Jama'atul Nasiril Islam, Condemns Killing Of Pregnant Northern Woman With 4 Children, Tells Buhari Government To Find ‘Unknown Gunmen’

The Sultan of Sokoto-led group, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has condemned the gruesome killing of Harira Jibril, a nine-month pregnant woman, and her four children in Anambra on Sunday.

The Muslim group described the incident as barbaric and a great assault on humanity, in a statement released by the union secretary, Dr. Khalid AbubakarAliyu on Thursday.

The statement reads: "At the instance of its President-General, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Sa’adu Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) condemns the senseless, barbaric and unprovoked killing of one Harira Jibrin; a pregnant woman with four of her children at Isulo in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The incident is just but an addition to the series of many other killings meted, particularly to Muslims in the South-Eastern states of Nigeria.

"The recurring heartless and calamitous unprovoked killings and maiming over there, as well as across other parts of the country are, to say the least condemnable. JNI has painfully, with dismay been observing the orchestrated unchecked atrocities dished out to many innocent Muslim menial trader’s wares including animals. The attitude, in effect, depicts the most unfortunate high level of hatred and impunity. The JNI feels that it was high time the governments acted lest things get out of hand.

"While we commiserate with all families affected by the serial killings and abductions in Nigeria, we implore the federal government to synergy with all state governments enmeshed in all forms of security challenges, for the restoration of laws and orders.

“As it could be discerned, the killings are now transforming to being more religious and ethnic/tribal conflicts. Their escalation may not be easily halted. Nigerians should learn from different historical accounts that religious or ethnic conflicts and wars are undoubtedly extremely preposterous. So, they should, by all means, be avoided."

The union equally demanded a proactive response from the Nigerian government on the incessant occurrences of unlawful killings in the country, particularly in the South-East.

"In light of the foregoing, we call on governments at all levels to, as a matter of urgency, do everything possible and use any means possible to curtail the situation and arrest all those who are behind the ongoing killings in South-Eastern Nigeria, before it is too late.

“The lexis of the so-called unknown gunmen is no longer tenable. They are known but ignored! We have had enough, so it should be left for what it is ENOUGH! Moreover, as we have always stated in our similar press releases, governments should be seen as swiftly acting on security-related issues, as it is its primary constitutional responsibility to protect, secure and provide welfare to citizens, as enunciated on the second schedule of the 1999 amended Constitution.

"The prayers of the JNI and of course all Nigerian Muslims are therefore that: Government must spare no efforts to immediately take control of all forests and swampy areas that have become hideouts for criminals.

“Examples should be set by speedily arresting and prosecuting all criminals, devoid of legal encumbrances. Constituting commissions of inquiry should NOT be the only way to go. Hence, government should intensify efforts in identifying and prosecuting the so-called unknown gunmen; governments at all levels, in collaboration with different security agencies, must be up and doing against the tides of insecurities, in whatever guises.

"Thorough proactive measures should be taken in nipping the situations from the buds, before becoming uncontrollable. In that respect, we advise the governments to strategize and bring an end to the orgies of killings happening in Nigeria. Desperate situations need desperate measures. Thus, constituting a joint task force to specially attend to the rising tide of killings in South-Eastern Nigeria, should be considered; Governments at all levels should act beyond mere verbal condemnations on security-related matters.

"Nigerians desperately yearn for more concrete actions against all forms of criminals and criminalities. The unfortunate spate of the alarming horrendous butchering of human lives in the Nigerian States should be halted.

"The South-Eastern states’ governments and Governors, as well as community leaders over there should be seen and heard condemning and assuaging fears and tension within their respective states and communities (as the case may be). Silence would not be golden, in so unfortunate a situation.

"Perhaps they should emulate their Northern counterparts (Governors) in reacting quickly and appropriately, on similar happenings within their jurisdictions; security surveillance should maximally be accorded Muslim communities in South-Eastern Nigeria," the statement added.

JNI is an umbrella group for the Nigerian Muslim community. Its headquarters is in the city of Kaduna, and its president is the Sultan of Sokoto. The organisation was founded in 1962.