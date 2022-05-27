American Actor, Kevin Spacey Charged For Sexually Assaulting Three Men In UK

Five charges are being brought against the 62-year-old after a review of Met Police evidence following complaints dating between 2005 and 2013.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 27, 2022

Actor Kevin Spacey is to be charged with sexual assault against three men, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

Five charges are being brought against the 62-year-old after a review of Met Police evidence following complaints dating between 2005 and 2013, BBC News reports.

Three complaints relate to sexual abuse which is alleged to have taken place in London, and one in Gloucestershire.

 

He also faces an additional serious sexual offence charge in London.

 

The first two charges relate to alleged sexual assaults on a man, now in his 40s, in London in March 2005, while a second alleged victim, a man now in his 30s, is claimed to have been assaulted in London in August 2008.

 

The serious sexual offence charge - causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent - also relates to the second alleged victim.

The third complainant relates to an alleged assault on a man who is now in his 30s in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

 

While the CPS has authorised the charges against Mr Spacey it is understood he has not been formally charged as he is not in the country.

 

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said that following the review of evidence the CPS had "authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men".

 

She added: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

 

The CPS said it could not confirm or deny whether or not Mr Spacey, an American, will need to be extradited to the UK.

 

Mr Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, is well known for starring in films such as Seven, LA Confidential, American Beauty and Baby Driver, as well as the Netflix series House of Cards.

 

The actor was also the artistic director of the Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Murder Trial: How We Dumped Timothy Adegoke's Body In The Bush—Hilton Hotel Manager
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Anti-graft Group, CACOL Demands Resignation, Prosecution Of Senator Oduah Over NYSC Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption How Rivers Accountant-General Declared Wanted For Alleged N117 billion Fraud By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Won PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Books Chimamanda Adichie Features In Duchess Of Sussex 'Forces For Change' Vogue List
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Heathrow Airport Cancels At Least 177 Flights Monday, Tuesday Over Union's Planned Strike
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Corruption: Not-Guilty Verdict For Former President Martinelli Sign Of Crisis In Panama Judiciary, Says TI
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion As Thugs Disrupt APC Governorship Aspirants’ Meeting Ahead Of Primaries In Taraba
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Children's Day: Buhari Stresses Importance Of Education To National Development Amid 3-Month University Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Binani In Historic Win, Defeats Ribadu, Ex-governor, 3 Other Men To Clinch APC Governorship Ticket In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Politicians Who Put Their Faith In Criminal APC, PDP Have Been Disappointed — Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hilton Hotel Owner’s Petition: Popular Broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat Released From Nigeria Police Detention
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government Files Charges Against Husband Of Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Murder Trial: How We Dumped Timothy Adegoke's Body In The Bush—Hilton Hotel Manager
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Sex Education And African Classrooms, By Claire Mom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Told Anambra Delegates Not To Waste Their Votes On Peter Obi Because He Would Lose PDP Presidential Ticket – Governor Wike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Adoption Of Jonathan As APC Consensus Candidate By President Buhari’s Cabal Unsettles Tinubu, Osinbajo, Ameachi, Other Aspirants
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Scandal Anti-graft Group, CACOL Demands Resignation, Prosecution Of Senator Oduah Over NYSC Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad