BREAKING: Ruling APC Postpones Presidential Primaries To June 6 And 7

The APC had earlier scheduled Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022 for the primary.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2022

The ruling All Progressives Congress has again fixed new dates for its presidential primary election

According to a source, the exercise will now hold on June 6 and 7, 2022.

The APC had earlier scheduled Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022 for the primary.

However, less than 48 hours before the date earlier fixed, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) is yet to constitute convention planning committees nor organise screening for all the presidential aspirants who purchased and returned their expression of interest and nomination forms.

The latest development comes a few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) bowed to pressure from political parties by extending the deadline for the conduct of primary elections by six days.

INEC National Electoral Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye had said the commission took the decision after a meeting with the 18 registered political parties under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC, on Friday in Abuja.

IPAC had earlier sought a two-month extension from the June 3 deadline, a demand which was rejected by the commission.

Okoye said the extension gives parties time to compile the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates before uploading the same to the INEC portal.

Saharareporters on Thursday reported that the APC presidential primary may not hold after President Muhammadu Buhari departed the country to participate in the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

“Aspirants are saying Buhari’s departure which had been planned will cause more dysfunctionality considering that till now, no known screening is going on.

“They are confused, they don’t even know when they will be screened nor the mode of primary, the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, held a meeting with President Buhari yesterday but we don’t know the outcome yet. We aren’t even sure maybe the primary will hold as scheduled, no screening three days to the exercise,” a source had said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-PDP Presidential Aspirant, Peter Obi Joins Labour Party
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-President Jonathan Secretly Submits APC Presidential Nomination Form To Party Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Three Feared Killed, Many Delegates Injured In Lagos As Violence Mars APC House Of Representatives’ Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Court Refuses To Grant Detained Presidential Aspirant, Okorocha, Bail
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics I Left PDP Party Also In 2002; My Presidential Ambition Not Do-Or-Die – Peter Obi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-PDP Presidential Aspirant, Peter Obi Joins Labour Party
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-President Jonathan Secretly Submits APC Presidential Nomination Form To Party Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Three Feared Killed, Many Delegates Injured In Lagos As Violence Mars APC House Of Representatives’ Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Judge Withdraws From Delta Speaker’s Certificates Suit Over Alleged Pressure From State Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 2023 Elections: Electoral Body, INEC Extends Deadline For Party Primaries By Six Days
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Court Refuses To Grant Detained Presidential Aspirant, Okorocha, Bail
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Electoral Body, INEC Refuses To Adjust Timetable For 2023 General Elections
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Alleged N96bn Fraud: I’m Not On Trial, Supreme Court Judgment Vindicates Me —APC Presidential Aspirant, Amaechi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I Left PDP Party Also In 2002; My Presidential Ambition Not Do-Or-Die – Peter Obi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Family Announces Burial Rites For Sound Engineer Killed In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello Under Fire For Allegedly Forcing ‘Unity List’ On Delegates Ahead Of APC Party’s Primaries
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad