Confusion As Thugs Disrupt APC Governorship Aspirants’ Meeting Ahead Of Primaries In Taraba

A few hours before the end of the governorship primary election for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, armed thugs invaded the venue of a stakeholders' meeting and dispersed participants in Jalingo, the state capital.

The meeting which was attended by six governorship aspirants was halted by the invasion.

Trouble started when the Chairman of the Governorship Electoral Committee, Lawrence Onuchukwu, told stakeholders that he was instructed to conduct a direct primary election in the state.

Following this disclosure, some stakeholders were enraged, alleging that Onuchukwu was in the state to cause confusion in the party.

Consequently, irate youths stormed the venue, threatening to unleash hell on the electoral committee, prompting the chairman of the party to send a distress call to the commissioner of police in the state, Shokoya Abimbola.

The police commissioner, who confirmed the incident said, "Calm was immediately restored following a distress call from the State chairman of the party."

Abimbola assured the residents that the police would live up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property.

As things stand, stakeholders have been divided over whether to have a direct and indirect mode of elections. There are fears that the crisis might be deepened as both camps have not indicated any sign of wanting to reach a compromise.

In the same vein, in the neighbouring Adamawa State, at the time of filing this report (10:50 pm on Thursday), there was no sign that the election was going to hold.

This is because some party chieftains have accused one of the aspirants, Nuhu Ribadu of conniving with officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intimidate delegates.

Surprisingly, at about 9:30 pm, there was a power outage at the Lamido Cinema, the venue of the primaries, which has yet to be restored.

No party officials offered any explanation of what was going on.