Cracks In Delta APC As Buhari’s Minister, Keyamo, Others Shun Governorship Primary

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and other All Progressives Congress stalwarts in Delta State have shunned the state governorship primary which held on Thursday, showing obvious cracks within the party.

The APC governorship primary election which was held at the Federal College of Education (Technical), playground Asaba, was attended by the senator representing Delta North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, former governorship candidate of the party, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, APC Delta South Senatorial aspirant, Joel Thomas Onowakpo, and other chieftains.

The Deputy Senate President of the Senate and governorship aspirant of the party, Ovie Omo-Agege, was elected unopposed at the party's governorship primary election.

A total of 1,235 ad hoc delegates from the 25 local government areas of the state were accredited for the election that was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Monday Udoh-Tom.

The Chairman of the electoral committee, Oyibo Nwaneri, declared the deputy senate president, Omo-Agege as the party's candidate with a total of 1,190 votes to emerge the governorship candidate of the APC for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking to the delegates after his victory, Omo-Agege said, "Delta State has been misruled in the past seven years. We have had close to N900billion but what is on ground is not commensurate. Our infrastructure are decaying, our youths are unemployed, our teachers are unpaid, and pensioners who have suffered to offer their services to the state are not paid their dues.

"The government has rather focused on things that do not add value to the lives of the people. The bad governance in the state is impacting on all irrespective of party affiliation. As we go into the campaigns, we have one thing in mind to rescue the state. We are going to focus on providing good governance, enduring peace and security which is what Deltans crave."