Family Announces Burial Rites For Sound Engineer Killed In Lagos

His death had sparked outrage in the state and across the country as Nigerians called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of his killers.

by Saharareporters, New York May 27, 2022

The family of David Imoh, a sound engineer who was killed by a mob in Lagos State, has announced the funeral arrangements.

David was lynched and burnt, allegedly by some people due to a misunderstanding with a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider, over N100.

His death had sparked outrage in the state and across the country as Nigerians called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of his killers.

On Friday, Imoh's family announced the burial rites of the young man.

According to the poster obtained by SaharaReporters, Imoh will be laid to rest on Friday, June 3.

Prior to that time, the ceremony of songs will be held on Thursday, June 2 at the Church of God Mission Intl, Victoria Island Zonal Headquarters, Garden City of God, T. F. Kuboye Street, Oniru, Lagos.

The obituary reads, “The family of late Reverend Abraham Sunday hereby formally announces the death of their beloved son, brother and husband, David Imoh Sunday, which painful event took place on Thursday, 12th May 2022 at Lekki, Lagos.

“He is survived by his wife, children, mother, brothers, sisters and in-laws. The funeral activities are stated below; Service of Songs/Celebration of Life Thursday, 2nd June, 2022, at 5pm at the Church of God Mission Intl, Victoria Island Zonal Headquarters, Garden City of God, T. F. Kuboye Street, Oniru, Lagos.

“Interment (strictly by invitation) Friday, 3rd June 2022 at 10am; Thanksgiving Service Sunday, 5th June 2022 at 8am at the Church of God Mission Intl, Church4Real, 3 Afisman Drive. Off Akinremi Street, Anifowoshe by Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-PDP Presidential Aspirant, Peter Obi Joins Labour Party
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-President Jonathan Secretly Submits APC Presidential Nomination Form To Party Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Three Feared Killed, Many Delegates Injured In Lagos As Violence Mars APC House Of Representatives’ Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 2023 Elections: Electoral Body, INEC Extends Deadline For Party Primaries By Six Days
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Court Refuses To Grant Detained Presidential Aspirant, Okorocha, Bail
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-PDP Presidential Aspirant, Peter Obi Joins Labour Party
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-President Jonathan Secretly Submits APC Presidential Nomination Form To Party Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Three Feared Killed, Many Delegates Injured In Lagos As Violence Mars APC House Of Representatives’ Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Judge Withdraws From Delta Speaker’s Certificates Suit Over Alleged Pressure From State Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 2023 Elections: Electoral Body, INEC Extends Deadline For Party Primaries By Six Days
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Court Refuses To Grant Detained Presidential Aspirant, Okorocha, Bail
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Electoral Body, INEC Refuses To Adjust Timetable For 2023 General Elections
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Alleged N96bn Fraud: I’m Not On Trial, Supreme Court Judgment Vindicates Me —APC Presidential Aspirant, Amaechi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Postpones Presidential Primaries To June 6 And 7
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Left PDP Party Also In 2002; My Presidential Ambition Not Do-Or-Die – Peter Obi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello Under Fire For Allegedly Forcing ‘Unity List’ On Delegates Ahead Of APC Party’s Primaries
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad