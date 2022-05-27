Family Announces Burial Rites For Sound Engineer Killed In Lagos

The family of David Imoh, a sound engineer who was killed by a mob in Lagos State, has announced the funeral arrangements.

David was lynched and burnt, allegedly by some people due to a misunderstanding with a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider, over N100.

His death had sparked outrage in the state and across the country as Nigerians called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of his killers.

On Friday, Imoh's family announced the burial rites of the young man.

According to the poster obtained by SaharaReporters, Imoh will be laid to rest on Friday, June 3.

Prior to that time, the ceremony of songs will be held on Thursday, June 2 at the Church of God Mission Intl, Victoria Island Zonal Headquarters, Garden City of God, T. F. Kuboye Street, Oniru, Lagos.

The obituary reads, “The family of late Reverend Abraham Sunday hereby formally announces the death of their beloved son, brother and husband, David Imoh Sunday, which painful event took place on Thursday, 12th May 2022 at Lekki, Lagos.

“He is survived by his wife, children, mother, brothers, sisters and in-laws. The funeral activities are stated below; Service of Songs/Celebration of Life Thursday, 2nd June, 2022, at 5pm at the Church of God Mission Intl, Victoria Island Zonal Headquarters, Garden City of God, T. F. Kuboye Street, Oniru, Lagos.

“Interment (strictly by invitation) Friday, 3rd June 2022 at 10am; Thanksgiving Service Sunday, 5th June 2022 at 8am at the Church of God Mission Intl, Church4Real, 3 Afisman Drive. Off Akinremi Street, Anifowoshe by Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.”