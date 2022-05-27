I Left PDP Party Also In 2002; My Presidential Ambition Not Do-Or-Die – Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, on Friday tackled the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and others questioning why he left the Peoples Democratic Party, saying he would not want to win an election using the wrong means.

Obi stated that he had also in 2002 left the PDP when the party’s stance was against his ideals, adding that his presidential ambition was not a do-or-die affair but to see to the betterment of the country, especially the youths.

Peter Obi

The former governor stated these in an interview on Channels TV on Friday.

Obi said, “I came into a system and i was part of that system, I stayed there; throughout the years I was in PDP, nobody can question my loyalty to the party; I participated in everything and when I was going out, I didn’t go out in a cross situation, I did it so decently because I have the right to do so.

“Nobody has ever seen me in my political life sharing money anywhere. I have left, I have moved on to where I think the process might allow me; I keep saying it’s not about winning or losing, I will rather lose doing the right thing, than win doing the wrong thing.

“My politics has been consistent in character and integrity throughout the time I started, you can go and check; this is not the first time I left PDP, in 2002 when I started politics I was a member of PDP, I went to a meeting and I wanted to contribute and someone said No, you can’t contribute, I quietly left and went to APGA, because I was in a system where there’s no freedom of contribution, I went to APGA, campaigned and won the election.

“I’m not desperate to be president, neither am I desperate to be anything, I’m desperate to see Nigeria work especially for the youths of this country.”