Nigerian Government Files Charges Against Husband Of Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi

The Nigerian Government has filed charges against Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The 23 counts bordering on culpable homicide under Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and Section 221 of the Penal Code, and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) were filed by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the FCT High Court, Daily Trust reports.

The charges, dated May 20, 2022, were signed by the Head, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Yewande Gbola-Awopetun.

The prosecutor accused the defendant of forcefully ejecting the Osinachi from the family home and pushing her out of a moving vehicle.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendant deprived the deceased of her personal liberty by restraining her movement and locking her up in the house.

Nwachukwu was equally accused of emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to section 14(1) of the VAPP Act, 2015.

The defendant was said to have denied Osinachi access to her money for medication and household necessities and forced her into begging and borrowing.

The charge further alleged that Osinachi’s husband forcefully isolated and separated her from her family by preventing the deceased’s mother and siblings from visiting her matrimonial home.

Nwachukwu was also accused of cruelly beating the children and recording them as they cried. He was accused of playing such on his phone later.

Osinachi, who sang the popular song, ‘Ekwueme’, died in April.

Some media reports initially said she died of cancer but minutes later, it was learnt that the singer died in the hospital after suffering from domestic violence from her husband.

Nwachukwu was alleged to have kicked Osinachi in the chest, causing her to have a blood clot that eventually killed her.

The Ministry of Women Affairs had assured that the government would ensure that justice was done in the matter.