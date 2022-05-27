Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Writes Simon Ekpa, Warns Finland-based Disciple To Desist From Using IPOB Leader’s Name For Material Gains, Broadcasts

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has formally written Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed disciple, to stop using the name of the agitator for material gains.

In a letter addressed to Ekpa by Magnus Jonsson, the family said the Finland-based Nigerian should not mention Kanu's name nor use the agitator's image in any of his broadcasts.

The letter dated May 17 warned Ekpa to stop describing himself as a disciple of Kanu, and should stop disguising as a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It also warned Ekpa to stop defamatory publications against members of the Kanu family, and ensure such does not occur in any of his broadcasts.

The Kanu family warned that Ekpa's failure to comply with the demands will attract costly legal actions including petitions and criminal complaints against him to the Finnish authorities. The family also threatened to institute injunctive claims against Ekpa for civil injuries.

The letter reads, “The Kanu family, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, has retained undersigned to formally demand from you as follows: that you should forthwith cease and desist from using the name and image of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, either in your broadcasts or otherwise, for any material gain whatsoever including any fundraising.

“That you should forthwith cease and desist from addressing yourself as a Disciple of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, either in the guise of you being a member of IPOB (which we are informed you are not) or in any other manner relating to the Biafran agitation.

“That you should forthwith cease and desist from any further defamatory publications against any member of the Kanu family, whether such publications are personally uttered by you or by others that you invite to your social media networks.

“That you are hereby given Fourteen (14) days from the confirmed receipt of this Legal Mail within which to comply with the demands in this letter.

“That your failure or refusal to comply with the demands herein will result in costly legal actions against you, including but not limited to the following:

(a) Direct criminal complaint against you to Finnish authorities and/or to any European country in which you are encountered.

“(b) Tortuous and injunctive claims against you for the civil injuries enumerated above.

“(c) Petitions against you to the Finnish authorities that regulate legal practice such as you are currently applying in Finland.

“Finally, you are hereby warned that this Legal Mail constitutes a pre-action Notice that no further formal warnings will be forthcoming to you before our commencement of the forgoing legal actions against you.

“Thank you for your anticipated cooperation in the regards of the contents of this Legal Mail.”