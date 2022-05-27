Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Writes Simon Ekpa, Warns Finland-based Disciple To Desist From Using IPOB Leader’s Name For Material Gains, Broadcasts

It also warned Ekpa to stop defamatory publications against members of the Kanu family, and ensure such does not occur in any of his broadcasts.

by Saharareporters, New York May 27, 2022

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has formally written Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed disciple, to stop using the name of the agitator for material gains.

In a letter addressed to Ekpa by Magnus Jonsson, the family said the Finland-based Nigerian should not mention Kanu's name nor use the agitator's image in any of his broadcasts.

The letter dated May 17 warned Ekpa to stop describing himself as a disciple of Kanu, and should stop disguising as a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It also warned Ekpa to stop defamatory publications against members of the Kanu family, and ensure such does not occur in any of his broadcasts.

The Kanu family warned that Ekpa's failure to comply with the demands will attract costly legal actions including petitions and criminal complaints against him to the Finnish authorities. The family also threatened to institute injunctive claims against Ekpa for civil injuries.

The letter reads, “The Kanu family, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, has retained undersigned to formally demand from you as follows: that you should forthwith cease and desist from using the name and image of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, either in your broadcasts or otherwise, for any material gain whatsoever including any fundraising.

“That you should forthwith cease and desist from addressing yourself as a Disciple of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, either in the guise of you being a member of IPOB (which we are informed you are not) or in any other manner relating to the Biafran agitation.

“That you should forthwith cease and desist from any further defamatory publications against any member of the Kanu family, whether such publications are personally uttered by you or by others that you invite to your social media networks.

“That you are hereby given Fourteen (14) days from the confirmed receipt of this Legal Mail within which to comply with the demands in this letter.

“That your failure or refusal to comply with the demands herein will result in costly legal actions against you, including but not limited to the following:

(a) Direct criminal complaint against you to Finnish authorities and/or to any European country in which you are encountered.

“(b) Tortuous and injunctive claims against you for the civil injuries enumerated above.

“(c) Petitions against you to the Finnish authorities that regulate legal practice such as you are currently applying in Finland.

“Finally, you are hereby warned that this Legal Mail constitutes a pre-action Notice that no further formal warnings will be forthcoming to you before our commencement of the forgoing legal actions against you.

“Thank you for your anticipated cooperation in the regards of the contents of this Legal Mail.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Kidnappers Kill Pregnant Woman After Failed Rescue Attempt In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Shoot One Person, Kidnap Three Others In Kaduna Polytechnic, Rector Reveals
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: APC Chairman Killed By Bandits In Nasarawa Hailed Buhari In 2018 For Defeating Boko Haram, Said Killings Attributed To Bandits, Herdsmen Attempt To Discredit President
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Donald Duke Calls Out DSS, Police, Army Over Security Lapses
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Enough Is Enough, Sack Service Chiefs Now, Northern Activists Tell Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-PDP Presidential Aspirant, Peter Obi Joins Labour Party
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-President Jonathan Secretly Submits APC Presidential Nomination Form To Party Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Three Feared Killed, Many Delegates Injured In Lagos As Violence Mars APC House Of Representatives’ Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Judge Withdraws From Delta Speaker’s Certificates Suit Over Alleged Pressure From State Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 2023 Elections: Electoral Body, INEC Extends Deadline For Party Primaries By Six Days
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Court Refuses To Grant Detained Presidential Aspirant, Okorocha, Bail
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Electoral Body, INEC Refuses To Adjust Timetable For 2023 General Elections
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Alleged N96bn Fraud: I’m Not On Trial, Supreme Court Judgment Vindicates Me —APC Presidential Aspirant, Amaechi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Postpones Presidential Primaries To June 6 And 7
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Left PDP Party Also In 2002; My Presidential Ambition Not Do-Or-Die – Peter Obi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Family Announces Burial Rites For Sound Engineer Killed In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad