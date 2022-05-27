Politicians Who Put Their Faith In Criminal APC, PDP Have Been Disappointed — Sowore

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has taken a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sowore, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC) described the APC and PDP as criminal and rogue parties that have disappointed those who put their trust in them.

Omoyele Sowore

In a post on his Twitter handle on Friday, Sowore mocked the old politicians and new ones who choose to camp with the two parties, noting that they have ended up with disappointments.

He tweeted, “All the newbies + an ‘olderbie’ who put all their faith (fate) in the hands of big criminal parties @OfficialPDPNig & @OfficialAPCNg have now been sucker-punched, those who constantly claimed they could change the system from ‘within’ have realized that ‘a castle built with saliva would collapse at the sighting of the money dew’.

“We didn't come this far only for our future to be handed back to one of the rogue parties! NEVER! #WeCantContinueLikeThis.”

Sowore's comment comes amid embarrassing cases of misconduct and vote-buying trailing the primary elections of the two political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.