Politicians Who Put Their Faith In Criminal APC, PDP Have Been Disappointed — Sowore

Sowore, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC) described the APC and PDP as criminal and rogue parties that have disappointed those who put their trust in them.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 27, 2022

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has taken a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sowore, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC) described the APC and PDP as criminal and rogue parties that have disappointed those who put their trust in them.

Omoyele Sowore BBC

In a post on his Twitter handle on Friday, Sowore mocked the old politicians and new ones who choose to camp with the two parties, noting that they have ended up with disappointments.

He tweeted, “All the newbies + an ‘olderbie’ who put all their faith (fate) in the hands of big criminal parties @OfficialPDPNig & @OfficialAPCNg have now been sucker-punched, those who constantly claimed they could change the system from ‘within’ have realized that ‘a castle built with saliva would collapse at the sighting of the money dew’.

“We didn't come this far only for our future to be handed back to one of the rogue parties! NEVER! #WeCantContinueLikeThis.”

Sowore's comment comes amid embarrassing cases of misconduct and vote-buying trailing the primary elections of the two political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion As Thugs Disrupt APC Governorship Aspirants’ Meeting Ahead Of Primaries In Taraba
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Binani In Historic Win, Defeats Ribadu, Ex-governor, 3 Other Men To Clinch APC Governorship Ticket In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Told Anambra Delegates Not To Waste Their Votes On Peter Obi Because He Would Lose PDP Presidential Ticket – Governor Wike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Adoption Of Jonathan As APC Consensus Candidate By President Buhari’s Cabal Unsettles Tinubu, Osinbajo, Ameachi, Other Aspirants
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption How Rivers Accountant-General Declared Wanted For Alleged N117 billion Fraud By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Won PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bala Mohammed’s Proxy, Kashim Secures PDP Governorship Ticket In Bauchi As Governor Prepares For Presidential Primary
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion As Thugs Disrupt APC Governorship Aspirants’ Meeting Ahead Of Primaries In Taraba
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Children's Day: Buhari Stresses Importance Of Education To National Development Amid 3-Month University Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Binani In Historic Win, Defeats Ribadu, Ex-governor, 3 Other Men To Clinch APC Governorship Ticket In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hilton Hotel Owner’s Petition: Popular Broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat Released From Nigeria Police Detention
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International American Actor, Kevin Spacey Charged For Sexually Assaulting Three Men In UK
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government Files Charges Against Husband Of Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Murder Trial: How We Dumped Timothy Adegoke's Body In The Bush—Hilton Hotel Manager
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Sex Education And African Classrooms, By Claire Mom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Told Anambra Delegates Not To Waste Their Votes On Peter Obi Because He Would Lose PDP Presidential Ticket – Governor Wike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Adoption Of Jonathan As APC Consensus Candidate By President Buhari’s Cabal Unsettles Tinubu, Osinbajo, Ameachi, Other Aspirants
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Scandal Anti-graft Group, CACOL Demands Resignation, Prosecution Of Senator Oduah Over NYSC Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad