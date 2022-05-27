Son Of Buhari’s Minister, Lai Mohammed Loses Lagos House Of Assembly Ticket

Folajimi Mohammed, the son of Minister of Information and Culture, has failed to secure the ticket to represent the Ikeja State Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Folajimi who is a current lawmaker representing the constituency for the second time was defeated in the race for the assembly ticket on Friday.

SaharaReporters learnt that nine aspirants contested for the Ikeja constituency 1 APC ticket, and they included Ladapo Oyebiyi, Ismail Balogun, Taofeek Olorunfunmi, Olabode Akerele, Adegboyega Kuku, Dr Bode Tawak, and Adesipe Adebiyi.

Folajimi scored nine votes in the election, while his opponent, Seyi Lawal, garnered 15 votes.

The other seven aspirants polled no votes at all, while there was one void vote.

Lawal’s supporters jubilated as chairman of the Electoral Committee, Comrade Ewuoso Olamide, declared him the winner of the exercise.