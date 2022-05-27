Three Dangote Company Workers Killed In Kogi Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles

Many other people, according to an eyewitness, sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

by Saharareporters, New York May 27, 2022

A fatal crash involving four vehicles has occurred along Obajana road in Kogi State, which reportedly claimed the lives of three workers of the Dangote cement company.

According to Daily Post, the accident involved a truck, a luxurious bus, a Toyota car and a Peugeot 406 and occurred around Zariagi in Obajana.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A source from the company named the deceased to include Victoria, Beatrice, and Aliyu.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Stephen Dawulung, said the total number of people involved in the accident were 48 males and 15 females; adding that ”The incident led to the death of one male adult and two female adults.”

Dawulung who said the accident was caused by speeding and brake failure cautioned motorists to avoid speeding and be disciplined while driving.

”We will keep talking to them. Motorists know what to do but they won’t do it. Many people have lost their lives on that Obajana road due to speeding just because the road is a little bit good. Sometimes we say roads are not good, that is why people get into accidents.

“But in this case, the good roads are the ones that cause accidents because drivers don’t adhere to the speed limit. We need to adhere to the speed limit because driving has to do with discipline. If not for speeding even if a crash happens, the consequence will be light but when it is on top speed, the accident will be fatal,” the Sector Commander said.

