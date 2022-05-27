Three Feared Killed, Many Delegates Injured In Lagos As Violence Mars APC House Of Representatives’ Primary

Three persons were feared dead on Friday after suspected thugs disrupted the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary in the Alimosho Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

The individuals who are yet to be identified were reportedly killed when the hoodlums invaded the venue of the exercise around Ikotun area of the state.

File Photo

Thugs loyal to different aspirants were said to have used dangerous weapons including guns, cutlasses, knives and bottles, to fight and chase people away.

Many delegates were also beaten with some sustaining injuries.

The thugs also took to the major road firing gunshots, while disrupting vehicular and pedestrian movements.

The party’s primary election for the House of Assembly at Alimosho constituency 1 was also disrupted on Thursday.