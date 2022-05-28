2023: Ex-President Jonathan Shuns PDP Convention In Confirmation Of SaharaReporters’ Story Of APC Cabals' Plot To Adopt Him

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was conspicuously absent on Saturday as the party members gathered at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to elect its 2023 presidential candidate.

Even though his name and picture were on the convention programme, the ex-president was not seen at the venue.

ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan was president between 2010 to 2015 before he was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But in the last few years, the former president has distanced himself from the various activities of the party.

Meanwhile, Jonathan’s absence from the all-important national convention of the PDP confirms SaharaReporters’ stories earlier today that the former president was being prepared by some APC cabals and Buhari’s kitchen cabinet as the APC's 2023 consensus candidate.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that power brokers in the Buhari government will on Monday serve a Federal High Court order clearing Jonathan to the Independent National Electoral Commission and the APC in Abuja.

SaharaReporters had on Friday reported that the court sitting in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, declared that Jonathan was eligible and “constitutionally” qualified to contest for president in 2023.

In his judgment on Friday, Justice Hamma Adama Dashen said Jonathan was not affected by the fourth alteration to the constitution barring Vice-Presidents who succeed their principals from serving more than one full term.

SaharaReporters gathered that the judgment was part of the plans of the Aso Rock cabal supporting Jonathan to take over from Buhari.

The newspaper on Thursday reported that Jonathan had submitted the N100 million forms a few days earlier to the National Chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Adamu.

“His form has secretly been submitted. He submitted his nomination form through the APC Chairman a few days ago,” a source in the ruling party privy to information had said.

“Members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabal are still pushing for Jonathan to become the party’s consensus candidate.”

Speaking on Saturday, one of the top sources added, “Another option they are considering is that the Supreme Court is expected to rule in favour of Buhari next week on the Electoral Act. That ruling will likely permit the super delegates (earlier excluded) to vote for Jonathan if it boils down to voting in the primaries.”

Jonathan was Nigeria’s leader as a member of the PDP, which is now an opposition party.

SaharaReporters broke the story of how a cabal in the ruling APC had pushed for Jonathan to succeed Buhari, after being impressed by how the former President never openly criticised Buhari government despite its ineptitude and the insults the APC, as an opposition party, hurled at him (Jonathan) ahead of the 2015 presidential election.The fact that Jonathan cannot spend more than one term in office, if they can manage to get him there, is also not lost on the cabal.

