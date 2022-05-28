Adamawa State Demotes Judge, 20 Judiciary Workers Over Corruption, Forged Certificates

by Saharareporters, New York May 28, 2022

The Adamawa State Judicial Service Commission has dismissed 11 persons from the service for gaining employment with fake certificates, SaharaReporters can report.
The commission also demoted a judge for corrupt practices and also 20 staff members for using forged certificates to obtain higher promotions.


As gathered, the judge was demoted from a Magistrate to a court registrar for demanding and collecting money from an accused. 
A release issued by the commission and seen by SaharaReporters, read in part, "The Commission approved the demotion of a Magistrate to Registrar for involving in corruption.
"Demoted 20 staff for using fake certificates to obtain promotions; dismissed 11 for presenting forged certificates to secure employment into Adamawa State Judiciary.” 
The release further stated that the Commission at its 177th session on May 25, 2022 appointed some Deputy Chief Registrars and Directors.

Saharareporters, New York

