After Spending My Time, Money, I Won’t Accept Consensus – Governor Akeredolu’s Wife Tackles Imo Governor Over Imposition Of APC Candidates

Betty, the wife of the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of allegedly imposing candidates in the federal legislative primary elections of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State.

Mrs Akeredolu, is contesting the APC Imo North senatorial ticket.



In a trending video, the governor’s wife who was in deep emotion was seen expressing displeasure over the arrangement.

She said the position must be contested among the aspirants for a popular candidate to emerge.

According to her, any attempt to impose a candidate on the people of Owerri Zone would be vehemently opposed.

She also called on the leadership of the party to reject any result emanating from the process as there was no transparent process.

The Ondo first lady said, “I am insisting that we must go by delegates election. I cannot waste time and resources campaigning only to be told that candidates would emerge by consensus.

WATCH: Wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Akeredolu Humiliated, Accuses Uzodinma Of Hijacking Senatorial Primaries As Security Agents Chase Out Ondo Governorâs Wife From Imo APC Secretariat pic.twitter.com/I7FtYFHz9O — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 28, 2022

“We must vote and if I lose gallantly, I will accept the result. Consensus my foot. If men agree to consensus, I won’t agree. After spending my time and money, you are now telling me about consensus and all these while we have been campaigning and nobody talked about consensus.”SaharaReporters earlier reported that policemen and other security operatives chased out Akeredolu’s wife and her supporters from the APC secretariat where they were protesting.Confusion had erupted when her supporters went berserk, insisting that they must be allowed to vote, but the police tried to control the crowd.In the process, there was stampede as both journalists and delegates who had also arrived for the exercise scampered for safety.Akeredolu, who addressed journalists at the gate of the secretariat, said that it was injustice to allow aspirants to campaign only to be told that the party had adopted consensus option.