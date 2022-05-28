After Spending My Time, Money, I Won’t Accept Consensus – Governor Akeredolu’s Wife Tackles Imo Governor Over Imposition Of APC Candidates

Mrs Akeredolu, is contesting the APC Imo North senatorial ticket.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2022

Betty, the wife of the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of allegedly imposing candidates in the federal legislative primary elections of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State.
Mrs Akeredolu, is contesting the APC Imo North senatorial ticket.


In a trending video, the governor’s wife who was in deep emotion was seen expressing displeasure over the arrangement.
She said the position must be contested among the aspirants for a popular candidate to emerge.
According to her, any attempt to impose a candidate on the people of Owerri Zone would be vehemently opposed.
She also called on the leadership of the party to reject any result emanating from the process as there was no transparent process.
The Ondo first lady said, “I am insisting that we must go by delegates election. I cannot waste time and resources campaigning only to be told that candidates would emerge by consensus.


“We must vote and if I lose gallantly, I will accept the result. Consensus my foot. If men agree to consensus, I won’t agree. After spending my time and money, you are now telling me about consensus and all these while we have been campaigning and nobody talked about consensus.”
SaharaReporters earlier reported that policemen and other security operatives chased out Akeredolu’s wife and her supporters from the APC secretariat where they were protesting.
Confusion had erupted when her supporters went berserk, insisting that they must be allowed to vote, but the police tried to control the crowd.
In the process, there was stampede as both journalists and delegates who had also arrived for the exercise scampered for safety.
Akeredolu, who addressed journalists at the gate of the secretariat, said that it was injustice to allow aspirants to campaign only to be told that the party had adopted consensus option.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: War In APC Party As Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi, Others Told To ‘Forget’ Presidential Primary, Support Jonathan As Buhari Cabals’ Adopted Candidate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar Secures 371 Votes To Win PDP Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics PDP Convention: Here Are The Votes Scored By Presidential Aspirants
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-President Jonathan Shuns PDP Convention In Confirmation Of SaharaReporters’ Story Of APC Cabals' Plot To Adopt Him
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Operatives Storm PDP Presidential Primary Venue
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Presidential Race: Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal Steps Down, Endorses Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Security Operatives Chase Out Governor Akeredolu’s Wife, Supporters From Imo APC Secretariat
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: War In APC Party As Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi, Others Told To ‘Forget’ Presidential Primary, Support Jonathan As Buhari Cabals’ Adopted Candidate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar Secures 371 Votes To Win PDP Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics PDP Convention: Here Are The Votes Scored By Presidential Aspirants
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-President Jonathan Shuns PDP Convention In Confirmation Of SaharaReporters’ Story Of APC Cabals' Plot To Adopt Him
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Killers Of Pregnant Woman, Harira, Four Children In Anambra Are Known; They Must Be Exposed – Soyinka
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Operatives Storm PDP Presidential Primary Venue
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Presidential Race: Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal Steps Down, Endorses Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Minister Obanikoro, Like Son, Fails To Secure National Assembly Ticket
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Minister, Obanikoro Rejects Result Of Ruling APC Lagos West Senatorial Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: PDP Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Why Operatives Stormed Ongoing PDP Presidential Primary – Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad