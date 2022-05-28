BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Operatives Storm PDP Presidential Primary Venue

Some officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have just stormed the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential primary election.

The officers arrived the venue around 5pm but the purpose of their visit has yet to be known.



The party has already completed the accreditation of voters at its ongoing convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

According to the list obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, 773 delegates are confirmed but about 810 delegates are expected to decide the fate of the candidate.

The delegates of the party consist of one national delegate elected from each of the 774 local government areas and one special delegate per state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from among persons living with disabilities, making 811.

Documents seen by SaharaReporters showed that 17 delegates will be voting from Ondo State despite having 18 LGAs.

No national delegate was elected from Ese-Odo area council of the state.

All delegates emerged during the LGAs congress conducted by the party on Tuesday, May 10.

The aspirants participating in the convention include former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim; Bauchi and Sokoto State Governors, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are ; River State Governor, Nyesom Wike; pharmacist, Sam Ohabunwa, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, among others.