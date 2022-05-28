BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Operatives Storm PDP Presidential Primary Venue

The officers arrived the venue around 5pm but the purpose of their visit has yet to be known.

by saharareporters, new york May 28, 2022

Some officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have just stormed the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential primary election.
The officers arrived the venue around 5pm but the purpose of their visit has yet to be known.


The party has already completed the accreditation of voters at its ongoing convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.
According to the list obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, 773 delegates are confirmed but about 810 delegates are expected to decide the fate of the candidate.
The delegates of the party consist of one national delegate elected from each of the 774 local government areas and one special delegate per state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from among persons living with disabilities, making 811.
Documents seen by SaharaReporters showed that 17 delegates will be voting from Ondo State despite having 18 LGAs.
No national delegate was elected from Ese-Odo area council of the state.
All delegates emerged during the LGAs congress conducted by the party on Tuesday, May 10.
The aspirants participating in the convention include former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim; Bauchi and Sokoto State Governors, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal.
Others are ; River State Governor, Nyesom Wike; pharmacist, Sam Ohabunwa, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, among others.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: War In APC Party As Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi, Others Told To ‘Forget’ Presidential Primary, Support Jonathan As Buhari Cabals’ Adopted Candidate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar Secures 371 Votes To Win PDP Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics PDP Convention: Here Are The Votes Scored By Presidential Aspirants
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-President Jonathan Shuns PDP Convention In Confirmation Of SaharaReporters’ Story Of APC Cabals' Plot To Adopt Him
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Presidential Race: Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal Steps Down, Endorses Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics After Spending My Time, Money, I Won’t Accept Consensus – Governor Akeredolu’s Wife Tackles Imo Governor Over Imposition Of APC Candidates
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Security Operatives Chase Out Governor Akeredolu’s Wife, Supporters From Imo APC Secretariat
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: War In APC Party As Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi, Others Told To ‘Forget’ Presidential Primary, Support Jonathan As Buhari Cabals’ Adopted Candidate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar Secures 371 Votes To Win PDP Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics PDP Convention: Here Are The Votes Scored By Presidential Aspirants
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-President Jonathan Shuns PDP Convention In Confirmation Of SaharaReporters’ Story Of APC Cabals' Plot To Adopt Him
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Killers Of Pregnant Woman, Harira, Four Children In Anambra Are Known; They Must Be Exposed – Soyinka
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Presidential Race: Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal Steps Down, Endorses Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics After Spending My Time, Money, I Won’t Accept Consensus – Governor Akeredolu’s Wife Tackles Imo Governor Over Imposition Of APC Candidates
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Minister Obanikoro, Like Son, Fails To Secure National Assembly Ticket
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Minister, Obanikoro Rejects Result Of Ruling APC Lagos West Senatorial Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: PDP Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Why Operatives Stormed Ongoing PDP Presidential Primary – Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad