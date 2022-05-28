BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar Secures 371 Votes To Win PDP Presidential Primary

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has again secured the highest number of votes at the presidential primaries of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku polled 371 – the highest votes – in the election which held at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday.

He beat his closest challenger, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who scored 237 votes.

The former Vice President also won in 2019 but lost the general elections to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier during the convention today, the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, had stepped down from the 2023 presidential race for Atiku.

The National Convention started around 6pm with the National Anthem, followed by Muslim and Christian prayers and then, an opening remark by the Chairman of National Organising Committee (NCOC), former Senate President, David Mark.

At the official commencement of the convention, PDP’s National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, announced that phones were not allowed at the voting area.

According to the list obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, 773 delegates are confirmed from the Local Government Areas but about 810 delegates are expected to decide the fate of the candidate.

The delegates of the party consist of one national delegate elected from each of the 774 local government areas and one special delegate per state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from among persons living with disabilities, making 811.

All delegates emerged during the LGAs congress conducted by the party on Tuesday, May 10.

The aspirants who participated in the convention had included Abubakar; former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim; Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed.

Others are; River State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, among others.