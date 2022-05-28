BREAKING: PDP Presidential Race: Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal Steps Down, Endorses Atiku

The special convention to elect the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections is underway in Abuja amid tight security.

by saharareporters, new york May 28, 2022

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has stepped down from the 2023 presidential race under the Peoples Democratic Party, endorsing former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Punch reports.
The National Convention started around 6pm with the National Anthem, followed by Muslim and Christian prayers and then, an opening remark by the Chairman of National Organising Committee (NCOC), former Senate President, David Mark.
At the official commencement of the convention, PDP’s National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, announced that phones were not allowed at the voting area.
”If you are not a delegate, don’t go close to the cubicles, delegates should also note that phones are not allowed around the voting cubicle,” Nnorom had announced.
According to the list obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, 773 delegates are confirmed from the Local Government Areas but about 810 delegates are expected to decide the fate of the candidate.
The delegates of the party consist of one national delegate elected from each of the 774 local government areas and one special delegate per state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from among persons living with disabilities, making 811.
All delegates emerged during the LGAs congress conducted by the party on Tuesday, May 10.
The aspirants participating in the convention include Abubakar; former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim; Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed.
Others are; River State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, among others.

 
saharareporters, new york

