Civic Group, SERAP Asks INEC To Extend Voters’ Registration After Extension Of Deadline For Primaries

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a civic group, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the voters’ registration exercise.

The electoral body had announced its intention to suspend the online voters’ registration on May 30.



SERAP’s request followed INEC’s extension of deadline for the primary elections by six days.

The commission had on Friday announced the extension of the deadline by six days, from June 3 to 9.

SERAP in a post on its Twitter handle on Friday night threatened to sue INEC if it refused to extend the voters’ registration exercise.

“Following the extension of party primaries' deadline by INEC, we call on the body to immediately extend voters' registration exercise to ALSO give more time for Nigerians to exercise their rights,” the tweet read.

“We'll sue INEC if voters' registration is not immediately extended.”

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, had on Friday in Abuja said in a release that “the commission has decided to allow the request of the political parties since the six-day period does not conflict with the next scheduled activity which is the submission of the list of nominated candidates or any of the subsequent timelines which remain sacrosanct.

“However, this request is granted in respect of outstanding primaries only without prejudice to those already concluded by political parties. The commission will not monitor already concluded primaries.”