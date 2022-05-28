Ex-Minister Obanikoro, Like Son, Fails To Secure National Assembly Ticket

Obanikoro suffered the loss 24 hours after Babajide, his son, lost his reelection ticket to the House of Representatives.

May 28, 2022

Former Minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, has failed to secure the senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos West, losing it to former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule.
The younger brother of Oba Saheed Elegushi defeated Obanikoro’s son in the APC Primary for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.
In Saturday’s election, Adebule, who served as Deputy Governor under the immediate past administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, polled 424 votes while Obanikoro trailed with 119 Votes.
A former Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Mr. Kayode Opeifa, came a distant third with four votes.

 
saharareporters, new york

