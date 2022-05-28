Ex-Nigerian Minister, Obanikoro Rejects Result Of Ruling APC Lagos West Senatorial Primary

Mrs Adebule, who was deputy to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, defeated Obanikoro with 424 votes against 119.

by saharareporters, new york May 28, 2022

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defence, says he is displeased with the process and eventual outcome of the All Progressives Congress Lagos West Senatorial primary where he lost to the former deputy governor of Lagos, Idiat Adebule.
Mrs Adebule, who was deputy to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, defeated Obanikoro with 424 votes against 119.


Kayode Opeifa, a former commissioner in the state, polled four votes.
The former minister’s loss came a day after his son, Ibrahim Obanikoro (APC, Eti Osa), lost the ticket for a return to the House of Representatives.
Obanikoro joined the APC in 2017, defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party.
In a statement on Saturday, the former minister rejected the result, saying that the exercise was fraught with intimidation and other malpractices which he would address with the party in due course.
He reiterated his earlier stand that the acclaimed winner was not even qualified to stand for the election.
“It was obvious that the exercise was designed to favour the acclaimed winner, who was not even qualified to stand in for the election,” the statement read.
“This is because she did not participate in the electoral process of obtaining the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, nor did she participate in the screening which she did not also submit to.
“Therefore, it is obvious that the exercise was designed to favour the acclaimed winner who was not even qualified to stand for the election.”

