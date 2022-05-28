Fresh Crisis Hits Kebbi APC As Two Ex-Governors, Aliero, Dakingari Withdraw From Party’s Primaries

Two former governors of Kebbi State, Muhammad Adamu Aliero and Usman Sa'idu Nasamu Dakingari, have announced their withdrawal from participating in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries.

They announced their withdrawal in separate letters addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.



In the letters obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, the duo said they were no longer interested in contesting the positions under the party.

Aliero and Dakingari had both purchased nomination forms of the APC to represent Kebbi Central and Kebbi North respectively.

There has been a cold political war between the incumbent governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and Aliero.

While the Senator’s camp has Bala Sani Kangiwa, who was removed during the last state congress of the party as their chairman, the camp of the governor has Abubakar Kana Zuru as chairman.

Two secretariats of the APC now exist in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Governor Bagudu had also in indicated interest to switch to the Senate and stop the re-election of Aliero as both are from same senatorial district.

The lawmaker had lamented the imposition of candidates during the congresses and the removal of party members perceived to be loyal to him in the hierarchy of the party’s leadership.

Aliero had earlier this year said political calamity awaited the APC in Kebbi if the party failed to treat all members with fairness.

Few days ago, an aspirant from the Bagudu’s camp, Nasir Idris was elected governorship candidate for the party in the state.

Idris, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Deputy President of NLC defeated Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi who is Aliero’s faction of the APC preferred candidate.