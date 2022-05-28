Nigeria In Situation Where Non-state Actors Dictate To Government – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said Nigeria is in a sad situation where non-state actors dictate to the government when people should come out and when they should stay at home.

Adeboye stated this on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, where the cleric told the governor that the security challenges in Nigeria were not ordinary.



Pastor Adebayo however expressed hope of peace in the country, saying that God’s intervention was real and inevitable.

“The problem of Nigeria today is beyond human comprehension, a situation where non-state actors dictate to the government when people should come out and not to come out,” Adeboye said.

Adebayo who was in the company of some of his senior pastors, said his team and members of his church had been fasting and praying for the restoration of the land for days but his visit was prompted by God’s direction for him to visit the places and lands across Nigeria where the forces of darkness were overshadowing the light of peace in the country.

“With the visit, in South-East from henceforth, there must be light,” Adeboye noted.

Governor Uzodinma while welcoming Pastor Adeboye and his team described the visit as “a big privilege because Adeboye is believed to be a real anointed man of God.”

The governor told the cleric that as one of the true men of God, people looked up to him (Adeboye) to provide direction for the country.

“I am sure that the visit of Daddy G. O. Adeboye will bring peace, unity and remove all the things that cause distractions on the way of government and the people will confess with testimonies,” he noted.