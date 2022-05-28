Opposition Party, PDP Bars Phones From Voting Area As Delegates Elect Presidential Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fully commenced its 2022 National Convention at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja, where the party is expected to elect its 2023 presidential candidate.

The National Convention started around 6pm with the National Anthem, followed by Muslim and Christian prayers and then, an opening remark by the Chairman of National Organising Committee (NCOC), former Senate President, David Mark.



At the official commencement of the convention, PDP’s National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, announced that phones were not allowed at the voting area.

”If you are not a delegate, don’t go close to the cubicles, delegates should also note that phones are not allowed around the voting cubicle,” Nnorom announced.

According to the list obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, 773 delegates are confirmed from the Local Government Areas but about 810 delegates are expected to decide the fate of the candidate.

The delegates of the party consist of one national delegate elected from each of the 774 local government areas and one special delegate per state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from among persons living with disabilities, making 811.

All delegates emerged during the LGAs congress conducted by the party on Tuesday, May 10.

The aspirants participating in the convention include former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim; Bauchi and Sokoto State Governors, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are ; River State Governor, Nyesom Wike; pharmacist, Sam Ohabunwa, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, among others.