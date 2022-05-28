PDP Convention: Here Are The Votes Scored By Presidential Aspirants

The National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party is winding down gradually at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has again won the presidential ticket of the party. He won it in 2019 but lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.
SaharaReporters obtained the votes scored by some of the presidential aspirants.
Atiku Abubakar – 371 votes
Nyesom Wike – 237 votes
Pius Anyim Pius – 14 votes
Udom Emmanuel – 38 votes
Bala Mohammed – 20 votes
Olusola Saraki – 70 votes
Earlier during the convention today, the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, had stepped down from the 2023 presidential race for Atiku.
The National Convention started around 6pm with the National Anthem, followed by Muslim and Christian prayers and then, an opening remark by the Chairman of National Organising Committee (NCOC), former Senate President, David Mark.
At the official commencement of the convention, PDP’s National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, announced that phones were not allowed at the voting area.
According to the list obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, 773 delegates are confirmed from the Local Government Areas but about 810 delegates are expected to decide the fate of the candidate.
The delegates of the party consist of one national delegate elected from each of the 774 local government areas and one special delegate per state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from among persons living with disabilities, making 811.
All delegates emerged during the LGAs congress conducted by the party on Tuesday, May 10.
The aspirants who participated in the convention had included Abubakar; former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim; Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed.
Others are; River State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, among others.