Prof Yakubu-led Electoral Body, INEC Cannot Conduct Free, Fair Election In Nigeria – Sowore

The activist was reacting to INEC’s decision to extend the deadline for the conduct of primaries by six days.

by Saharareporters, New York May 28, 2022

Nigerian convener of #RevolutionNow and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has warned that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as presently constituted is defective and cannot conduct free and fair elections in the country.
Sowore disclosed this on Saturday morning on his verified Twitter page, @YeleSowore.


The commission had on Friday announced the extension of the deadline by six days, from June 3 to 9,
Following the announcement, the All Progressives Congress (APC) postponed its presidential primary election earlier scheduled for May 29-30 to June 6-8.
According to Sowore, the electoral body led by Prof Mahmood Yakubu shifted the deadline to favour the APC.
“Always maintained that ‪@inecnigeria‬’s Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is a lackey of the ‪@OfficialAPCNg‬, now eyes are opening. He’s done everything to sustain impostors on ‪@aacparty‬ way on behalf of APC. Forget a free and fair election under Prof. Yakubu ‪#occupyINEC‬ ‪#WeCantContinueLikeThis,” ‬the pro-democracy campaigner said.


Sowore is aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
The human rights activist was the AAC presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, had on Friday in Abuja said in a release. “The commission has decided to allow the request of the political parties since the six-day period does not conflict with the next scheduled activity which is the submission of the list of nominated candidates or any of the subsequent timelines which remain sacrosanct. 
“However, this request is granted in respect of outstanding primaries only without prejudice to those already concluded by political parties. The commission will not monitor already concluded primaries.”

Saharareporters, New York

