Why Operatives Stormed Ongoing PDP Presidential Primary – Anti-graft Agency, EFCC

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why its operatives on Saturday stormed the venue of the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election in Abuja.
The presence of the operatives of the anti-graft agency had elicited questions and an uncertain atmosphere at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.


But the commission has explained that its operatives stormed the primary election to monitor delegates’ inducement and financial malpractices in the ongoing exercise.
The Public Relations Officer of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, who made this known to Punch at the venue said, “Our operatives are at the ongoing PDP presidential primary elections at the MKO Abiola Stadium to monitor the exercise, and most especially, to check delegates inducement and other financial malpractices.”
The National Convention started around 6pm with the National Anthem, followed by Muslim and Christian prayers and then, an opening remark by the Chairman of National Organising Committee (NCOC), former Senate President, David Mark.
At the official commencement of the convention, PDP’s National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, announced that phones were not allowed at the voting area.
”If you are not a delegate, don’t go close to the cubicles, delegates should also note that phones are not allowed around the voting cubicle,” Nnorom had announced.
According to the list obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, 773 delegates are confirmed from the Local Government Areas but about 810 delegates are expected to decide the fate of the candidate.
The delegates of the party consist of one national delegate elected from each of the 774 local government areas and one special delegate per state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from among persons living with disabilities, making 811.
All delegates emerged during the LGAs congress conducted by the party on Tuesday, May 10.
The aspirants participating in the convention include former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim; Bauchi and Sokoto State Governors, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal.
Others are ; River State Governor, Nyesom Wike; pharmacist, Sam Ohabunwa, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, among others.

 
